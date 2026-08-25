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Canada Reports 73% Drop in International Students as Immigration Levels Fall
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Canada Reports 73% Drop in International Students as Immigration Levels Fall

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • Canada's federal government released fresh immigration data showing sharp declines across student, worker, and asylum seeker arrivals as of June 2026
  • International student arrivals fell by 73% compared to June 2024, with worker numbers and asylum claims also recording significant drops
  • Despite the steep fall in temporary arrivals, Canada says it remains on track to meet its annual permanent resident targets

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Canada's federal government has published new immigration figures revealing dramatic reductions in the number of students, workers, and asylum seekers entering the country, as authorities push to bring overall immigration volumes to what they describe as sustainable levels.

Canada immigration news, temporary work permits Canada, international student arrivals decline, asylum claims Canada, immigration statistics 2026, permanent resident targets Canada, worker shortages Canada, housing strain immigration Canada
Canada Reports 73% Drop in International Students as Immigration Levels Fall
Source: Getty Images

Data current as of June 2026 show international student arrivals dropped by 73% compared to the same month in 2024. Worker arrivals over the corresponding period declined by 44%, while asylum claims filed between January and June 2026 were down 68% relative to the first half of 2024.

Canada to meet permanent resident targets

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In spite of the steep decline in temporary arrivals, the government confirmed it remains on course to fulfil its annual targets across all permanent resident categories.

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Officials also announced the release of additional data covering immigration application inventories and processing timelines, framing the move as part of a wider commitment to transparency around the state of the immigration system.

The figures reflect a deliberate shift in Canadian immigration policy, driven in part by sustained public concern over the strain placed on housing, healthcare, and social services by high immigration volumes in recent years.

What is driving the decline

The fall in student arrivals follows Ottawa's decision in 2024 to introduce a cap on study permits alongside tighter eligibility requirements.

Those changes included stricter financial thresholds for applicants and restrictions on which institutions could act as sponsors for permit holders.

The reduction in worker arrivals comes after the government scaled back several temporary foreign worker and open work permit programmes, citing growth in certain categories that exceeded what the labour market could absorb.

The sharp drop in asylum claims is linked to a series of border enforcement measures and bilateral arrangements the government has pursued to manage irregular crossings, particularly along the Canada-United States border.

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The government stated that the latest release forms part of continuing efforts to provide the public with timely and accurate information about how Canada's immigration system is functioning.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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