The UK government updated its Student visa guidance on Friday, September 11, targeting applicants with unexplained funds or academic gaps

Ghanaian students applying to UK universities could be among thousands affected by the tightened financial documentation rules

Applicants who received money from family or third-party sponsors must now show detailed records proving the origin of those funds

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The United Kingdom government has rolled out stricter checks for international students seeking Student visas, placing particular scrutiny on those with large or unexplained deposits in their bank statements and those with gaps in their academic history.

The updated guidance, released on Friday, September 11, 2026, forms part of a broader push for greater transparency among overseas applicants.

UK introduces new student visa rules for Ghanaians and other foreigners with large bank deposits. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Students whose bank records show sudden or sizeable deposits may now be required to submit a cover letter addressing the source of those funds.

"Applying for a student visa? You may need to provide a cover letter explaining your situation if there are large deposits or unexplained funds in your bank account and there are gaps since you last studied," the new guidance stated.

Financial documentation now under closer review

A healthy account balance alone will no longer satisfy visa officers reviewing an application.

Students who have received financial support from family members, guardians, or external sponsors are now expected to maintain clear and traceable records showing exactly where that money came from.

The same principle applies to applicants who took a break from formal education. They will need to provide a credible explanation of that period, backed by supporting documents.

The changes carry considerable weight for Ghanaian students, who make up a significant portion of annual UK Student visa applicants across disciplines such as engineering, business, health, and information technology.

Core visa rules and post-arrival conditions unchanged

The fundamental requirements for a UK Student visa remain in place.

Applicants must still hold a confirmed offer from a licensed student sponsor, prove they can cover tuition fees and living expenses, pay the visa application fee, and meet the immigration healthcare surcharge.

Rules governing the stay itself also remain unchanged. Students are permitted to work only within specified hours and in approved roles.

Access to public funds, professional sports work or coaching, and self-employment are all prohibited under the Student visa.

The permitted length of stay continues to depend on the academic level of the programme.

Students aged 18 and above enrolled in degree-level courses may remain in the UK for up to five years, while those on sub-degree programmes are limited to a maximum of two years.

The updated guidelines make clear that thorough financial records and a fully accounted academic history have become essential to a successful UK Student visa application.

UKVI lists things foreign students must do

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that UKVI had issued an important reminder for international students preparing to travel to Britain.

The latest guidance highlighted key steps students needed to complete before setting off.

Failure to follow the requirements could have led to complications during their journey.

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Source: YEN.com.gh