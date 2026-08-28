New Zealand Immigration published directives on maternity healthcare access for pregnant women applying for temporary visas

Most pregnant applicants on visitor, student, or work visas must prove they can fund their own maternity care before a decision is made

New Zealand named the United Kingdom as the sole country whose pregnant nationals receive a unique exception under the rules

New Zealand Immigration has released formal guidelines outlining how pregnant women seeking temporary entry into the country must navigate the nation's maternity healthcare system.

The rules apply across the main temporary visa categories, covering visitor, student, and work permits.

New Zealand immigration lists the only nation exempt from maternity care funding rules. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under the framework, most pregnant applicants are required to demonstrate, before their application is processed, that they have a clear plan to cover all costs associated with maternity care during their stay.

UK citizens receive unique exception

Among the nationalities subject to these requirements, only one group stands apart. New Zealand's immigration authority has officially identified British citizens as the sole foreign nationals permitted to access maternity services without being bound by the standard funding obligation, regardless of which temporary visa category they hold.

The exemption stems from a bilateral arrangement between New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

However, immigration officials noted that the health services available to British nationals under this agreement remain limited in scope.

No other country's citizens are listed as automatically entitled to the same provision.

What non-UK applicants must prove

For pregnant applicants who fall outside the British exemption, the regulations are direct: evidence of financial readiness to meet all maternity-related medical costs must be in place before an entry decision is reached.

This applies whether the individual is coming to New Zealand to study, work, or visit.

The New Zealand immigration authority did not publish a fixed financial threshold within its guidelines. Instead, demonstrating adequate preparation stands as a key consideration during the visa assessment process, and it must be resolved prior to approval being granted.

The policy places full financial responsibility for maternity services on the individual applicant in virtually every case, with the singular exception reserved for those holding British nationality.

The framework signals that New Zealand treats maternity care as a cost to be arranged privately by incoming temporary residents, rather than one automatically provided through its public health system.

New Zealand launches visa for parents

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced a new five-year renewable visa allowing citizens and permanent residents to bring their foreign-born parents into the country.

The Parent Boost visa scheme set out three financial eligibility options, including a self-funding route requiring minimum assets of NZD $160,000.

Applications for the new Parent Boost visa were scheduled to open on 29 September, with the scheme remaining separate from existing permanent residency pathways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh