Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak shared that foreign security partners are growing reluctant to share intelligence with Ghana

Muntaka linked the hesitation to insider leaks, saying officials within Ghana's security agencies are allegedly aiding criminals

The minister added that he was due to meet the French Ambassador to seek greater cooperation following the recent narcotics bust

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Ghana's Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, has raised serious concerns about the country's relationship with key foreign security partners, warning that insider betrayal within local security agencies is eroding international trust.

Ghana’s Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak says insider leaks are eroding foreign intelligence cooperation, as Australia and France hesitate after a narcotics bust. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking publicly on the matter, Muntaka shared that both Australia and France have become reluctant to share sensitive intelligence with Ghanaian authorities following a recent narcotics bust, with both countries citing fears over potential leaks from within.

"So, the situation that we have with the Australians is here; you see, they are dragging their feet. Now, we have one with France, the same," the minister said.

Muntaka, according to a September 17, 2026 report by TV3, explained that foreign counterparts are now questioning whether information passed to Ghanaian officials would remain protected, given suspicions that insiders may be complicit in criminal operations.

"And now our counterparts abroad are even beginning to doubt giving us information because they trace it to an insider," he said.

"So, they don't know whether the insider, the Minister, is part of it or the coordinator is part of it, and now you are asking them to give you information, meanwhile they have not finished with their investigation. Will the information be secured? Or will it also be abused?"

The minister noted that personnel assigned to sensitive roles typically undergo thorough background checks and training before taking up such duties, making any subsequent misconduct particularly damaging to institutional credibility.

"Before you are taken to do a certain role, even your background will be checked and screened subject to that position. Now, when you sit and when you are comfortable, you are trading with that position," Muntaka said.

The Facebook post below contains a video of the Interior Minister calling out some security personnel.

Muntaka calls out some security personnel

Muntaka disclosed that he was scheduled to meet the French Ambassador to explore avenues for restoring cooperation between the two countries' security agencies.

He also pushed back against attempts to draw political lines around security operations, arguing that attaching party affiliations to arrests weakens public trust in the security services.

"When you go in to arrest some of them, then they begin to say, 'Because I am NPP, because I am NDC. We try to even politicise the security services?" he asked.

The minister issued a stark warning about the long-term consequences of allowing the problem to persist unchecked.

"If we don't change this attitude, there is no way we are going to get angels coming from the sky to come and solve this problem for us," Muntaka said.

President John Dramani Mahama gives security and regulatory agencies at Ghana’s ports a fresh directive following an emergency meeting over the recent France bust. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Narcotics bust: Mahama orders harmonised port operations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama directed all security and regulatory agencies at Ghana's ports to produce a unified operational framework within two weeks, signalling a significant shift in how the country manages port security and trade oversight.

The order came during a high-level meeting held at the Presidency on Wednesday, September 17, 2026, attended by key figures from the national security, narcotics control, and transportation sectors.

Sources at the meeting told 3news' Komla Klutse that the President raised concerns about overlapping mandates, duplicated roles, and coordination gaps across agencies operating at the ports, issues that have fuelled growing unease over illegal substance movement and revenue losses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh