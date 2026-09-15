Japan updated its Working Holiday Programme to allow young adults from eight countries and one territory to apply twice in their lifetime

The policy rollout happened in phased stages between December 2024 and February 2026, replacing the long-standing single-entry lifetime restriction

South Korea and Taiwan were added to the list but face a non-consecutive rule governing when their two permitted stays can be taken

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Japan has quietly overhauled one of the most sought-after youth mobility schemes in the world, allowing young adults from eight countries and one territory to apply for a working holiday visa not once, but twice in their lifetime.

The updated guidelines, published by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, came into effect through a series of phased changes stretching from December 2024 to February 2026, replacing what had been a strict single-visit rule that applied across all participating nations.

Japan names 8 countries whose citizens can apply twice for its Working Holiday Visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Countries granted the double-entry allowance

The first wave of changes arrived on December 1, 2024, when Japan extended the right to reapply to nationals from Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria.

A second phase followed on 1 January 2025, bringing Germany, Ireland, and Slovakia into the updated arrangement.

East Asian partners were incorporated later. South Korea was added on 1 October 2025, and Taiwan on February 1, 2026.

Both, however, come with an additional condition: applicants from these two places must complete their two stays on a non-consecutive basis, meaning they cannot take one immediately after the other.

What the working holiday programme offers

The Working Holiday Programme allows eligible young people to live and work in Japan for up to twelve months.

Since its inception, it has been a popular route for those wanting to experience Japanese culture while supporting themselves through part-time employment.

Until recently, the lifetime cap of one visit applied uniformly across all partner nations.

The phased nature of these updates suggests that Japan has been renegotiating individual bilateral agreements with each partner government rather than implementing a single sweeping reform.

Nationals from countries that participate in the programme but do not appear on the updated list must still observe the original single-entry restriction and are not eligible to reapply after completing a working holiday in Japan.

Japan opens special visa for 32 countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Japan had introduced an exciting opportunity for young travellers looking to spend more time in the country.

The update covered citizens of a select group of countries under a special visa arrangement.

Eligible applicants could combine their stay with work opportunities while experiencing Japanese culture.

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Source: YEN.com.gh