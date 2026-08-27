UAE Publishes 3 Benefits Available to Foreigners With a Residence Visa

The UAE government has published the specific privileges attached to holding a residence visa in the country

Expatriates in Abu Dhabi are required to obtain the document before accessing a range of everyday services

The UAE officially lists three practical benefits that go beyond simply granting the right to reside in the country

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The United Arab Emirates has confirmed three specific privileges that expatriates gain upon obtaining a residence visa, going beyond the basic right to live and move freely within the country.

The information was published on the UAE's official government website, which outlined the entitlements available to foreign nationals who secure a valid residence visa in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE government outlines three key privileges of holding a residence visa, essential for expatriates in Abu Dhabi to access financial, mobility, and educational services. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The government portal makes clear that the document serves as a gateway to services that are otherwise inaccessible to those without legal residency status.

What the UAE residence visa allows

According to the official UAE government website, three practical benefits come with holding a residence visa. First, holders gain the ability to open a bank account, which is essential for receiving salaries, managing day-to-day finances, and conducting routine transactions.

Second, residents become eligible to apply for a UAE driver's licence, allowing them to legally operate a vehicle rather than depending entirely on public transport. Third, families with school-age children are permitted to enrol them in private educational institutions, giving parents direct control over the type of schooling their children receive.

Together, these privileges cover three of the most fundamental aspects of daily life: financial access, personal mobility, and education.

Why the residence visa matters for expatriates

The UAE is home to one of the largest expatriate populations in the world, with foreign nationals accounting for the vast majority of residents across cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi. For millions of people who relocate to the country each year, securing a residence visa is the critical first step towards building a stable and functional life there.

Without the document, access to services that most settled residents consider routine remains blocked.

The government's clear outline of these entitlements is designed to serve as a practical guide for those navigating the relocation process and seeking to understand what legal residency makes possible beyond simply being permitted to remain in the country.

UAE lists 15 duty-free items travellers can bring

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE named 15 item categories that foreign travellers are allowed to bring into the country without paying duties.

This new development clears up doubts about what they can carry across the border without incurring additional charges.

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Source: YEN.com.gh