New Zealand introduced a new five-year renewable visa allowing citizens and permanent residents to bring foreign-born parents into the country

The Parent Boost visa scheme set out three financial eligibility options, including a self-funding route requiring minimum assets of NZD $160,000

Applications for the new Parent Boost visa open on 29 September, with the scheme separate from existing permanent residency pathways

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New Zealand has introduced a dedicated visa pathway that allows citizens and permanent residents to bring their parents into the country for extended stays, offering families a fresh route to long-term reunification.

The newly announced Parent Boost visa grants eligible parents a five-year, multiple-entry visitor visa that can be renewed, enabling them to remain in New Zealand for a cumulative total of up to 10 years. Applications open on September 29, 2026..

New Zealand launches parent boost visa to reunite families for up to 10 years. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as a sponsor

Immigration New Zealand has outlined three distinct financial routes through which a sponsor or parent can meet the scheme's eligibility requirements.

A single sponsor must earn at least the national median wage to bring one parent into the country.

Where two sponsors apply jointly, such as a resident and their partner, their combined income must reach at least 1.5 times the median wage to cover two parents.

The third route allows parents to sponsor themselves, provided they can demonstrate a qualifying continuous income, such as a pension aligned with New Zealand

Superannuation rates, or hold minimum assets of NZD $160,000 for a single parent or NZD $250,000 for a couple.

All applicants must also pass standard character checks and hold comprehensive health insurance throughout their entire stay in the country.

How the visa differs from permanent residency

The Parent Boost visa is designed as a long-term visitor arrangement rather than a direct pathway to permanent residency.

Families seeking to make a permanent move will need to explore alternative options, such as the Parent Resident Visa, which remains available but carries an annual cap of 2,500 places.

That route also requires a minimum residency period of 10 years before permanent status can be obtained.

The new scheme offers families greater flexibility, particularly for those who are not yet ready to commit to the full permanent residency process but wish to spend significant time together under the same roof.

New Zealand names groups eligible for visa waivers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand Immigration had confirmed that three specific categories of foreign nationals qualified for full exemptions from visa application fees and immigration levies.

Beyond individual exemptions, New Zealand also held bilateral agreements with select countries that waived fees for their citizens.

Eligible applicants could verify their status using an official tool on the New Zealand Immigration website before submitting any application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh