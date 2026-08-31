The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, August 31, 2026, covering all regions

Thunderstorms and rain are likely across the middle, transition and northern sectors during the afternoon and evening

GMet warned that the state of the sea is rough, urging residents and seafarers to stay safe

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, August 31, 2026, painting a picture of mixed conditions across the country.

According to GMet, most areas will see a combination of sunshine and variable cloud cover through the afternoon.

The GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain this afternoon, lists affected areas. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet cautioned, however, that residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors should prepare for possible thunderstorms and rainfall during the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Coastal areas and night temperatures

Along the coast and its surrounding inland zones, slight rain or drizzle is expected to occur intermittently throughout the forecast period.

Residents in those areas should keep light rain gear handy even when skies appear partly clear.

GMet also noted that cooler temperatures are expected to settle in overnight and persist into the early morning hours across all parts of the country.

Rough sea conditions

Mariners, fisherfolk, and anyone with plans to venture onto Ghanaian waters should exercise significant caution.

GMet classified the state of the sea as **rough**, a warning that applies to the country's coastal waters for the duration of the forecast period.

The agency signed off its bulletin with a simple but important reminder: "Stay safe."

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor for Accra, Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG and GRIDCo had announced a fresh schedule of planned power outages affecting several communities in Accra and the Ashanti Region.

The interruptions were linked to maintenance works, emergency repairs and major upgrades to the national power grid.

Residents and businesses in the affected areas were expected to experience temporary power cuts on different days during the week.

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Source: YEN.com.gh