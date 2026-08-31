Ghana Weather Alert: GMet Warns of Thunderstorms and Rain This Afternoon, Lists Affected Areas
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon forecast for Monday, August 31, 2026, covering all regions
- Thunderstorms and rain are likely across the middle, transition and northern sectors during the afternoon and evening
- GMet warned that the state of the sea is rough, urging residents and seafarers to stay safe
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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Monday, August 31, 2026, painting a picture of mixed conditions across the country.
According to GMet, most areas will see a combination of sunshine and variable cloud cover through the afternoon.
GMet cautioned, however, that residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors should prepare for possible thunderstorms and rainfall during the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Coastal areas and night temperatures
Along the coast and its surrounding inland zones, slight rain or drizzle is expected to occur intermittently throughout the forecast period.
Residents in those areas should keep light rain gear handy even when skies appear partly clear.
GMet also noted that cooler temperatures are expected to settle in overnight and persist into the early morning hours across all parts of the country.
Rough sea conditions
Mariners, fisherfolk, and anyone with plans to venture onto Ghanaian waters should exercise significant caution.
GMet classified the state of the sea as **rough**, a warning that applies to the country's coastal waters for the duration of the forecast period.
The agency signed off its bulletin with a simple but important reminder: "Stay safe."
Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:
ECG announces dumsor for Accra, Ashanti Region
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG and GRIDCo had announced a fresh schedule of planned power outages affecting several communities in Accra and the Ashanti Region.
The interruptions were linked to maintenance works, emergency repairs and major upgrades to the national power grid.
Residents and businesses in the affected areas were expected to experience temporary power cuts on different days during the week.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.