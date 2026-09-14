A Facebook video posted on September 12, 2026, captured Kennedy Agyapong's children dancing joyfully at a family wedding reception

The celebration marked the wedding of Agyapong's daughter Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa to lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng, Kennedy Agyapong's spokesperson

The family video quickly attracted attention online, with social media users reacting to the candid and lively display

Kennedy Agyapong's children became the talk of social media after a video from a family wedding reception showed them dancing freely and without reservation, giving onlookers a rare glimpse into the personal lives of the prominent Ghanaian politician and businessman's family.

Kennedy Agyapong’s children steal the spotlight with joyful dancing at sister Richlove’s wedding to Kwasi Kwarteng Esq. Image credit: DAILY WATCH TV/FB

Source: UGC

The footage, shared on Facebook on September 12, 2026, by DAILY WATCH TV, captured the joyful scenes from the wedding of Agyapong's daughter, Richlove Yaa Badu Adepa, to Kwasi Kwarteng, a lawyer who also serves as Kennedy Agyapong's spokesperson.

The siblings threw aside all formality on the dance floor, turning the reception into a lively celebration of family and togetherness.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many viewers struck by the warmth and energy of the moment.

The sight of Agyapong's children letting loose at their sister's wedding resonated with many Ghanaians, drawing both admiration and light-hearted commentary.

The Facebook post below has captured beautiful family moments from Kennedy Agyapong’s daughter’s wedding to lawyer Kwasi Kwarteng.

The overexcited father, Kennedy Agyapong, also showed off his dance moves in the Facebook post.

Reactions to Kennedy Agyapong's family moment

The footage generated a wave of reactions, with commenters weighing in on everything from the dancing to the significance of the union between Richlove and the politician's own spokesperson.

Opoku George wrote:

"Kwasi Kwateng, the spokesperson for Ken, no wonder I now understand great job herrrr."

Patricia Ghansah commented:

"Like father, like son, go Kenneth."

Giovani Chipsah Alekwek remarked:

"Money dey talk."

Castro Antwi added a personal touch, writing:

"Please, Nana Takyi, dance well; it's me, Castro from Assin Awisem."

Nana Nie joined in with a humorous note:

"He shaa like ein poopee naa 😂."

Patapaa’s reported marriage draws attention as wedding photos emerge. Image credit: Afrika Lyrics, Abrantipa Nino

Source: UGC

Patapaa reportedly remarries as wedding photos emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, reportedly remarried after photos from what appears to be a wedding ceremony surfaced online.

The images show the 'One Corner' hitmaker standing beside a woman dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown and veil. Patapaa complemented his bride’s look with a white suit, black trousers and gold accessories.

In one of the heartwarming photos, the musician looked at his smiling bride as she held onto his arm. Other people dressed formally could also be seen around the couple at the indoor ceremony.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh