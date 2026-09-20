Family and friends gathered to pay their final respects to Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a 20-year-old law student who died tragically

Ivan Apprey Baidoo lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the Tema Motorway on August 27, 2026, following a police pursuit

UTV shared a memorial tribute to Ivan Apprey Baidoo on Instagram on September 19, 2026, drawing an outpouring of grief online

A 20-year-old law student, Ivan Apprey Baidoo, was laid to rest as family members, friends, and well-wishers gathered to bid him a final farewell, weeks after his sudden and tragic passing.

Parents of Ivan Apprey Baidoo cry at his funeral. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Ivan Baidoo dies in Tema motorway crash

Ivan died on August 27, 2026, following a motorcycle accident on the Tema Motorway.

The incident occurred during a police pursuit, cutting short the life of a young man with a promising future ahead of him.

The Instagram video is below:

Mourners Pay Tribute to Ivan Apprey Baidoo

UTV shared a tribute on Instagram on September 19, 2026, featuring a grieving family member at the funeral service alongside a card bearing his name, age, and the words "Forever In Our Hearts."

The post quickly drew widespread attention, with many Ghanaians expressing sorrow over the loss of someone so young.

Ivan was just 20 years old and was pursuing his studies in law at the time of his death.

His passing left a void not only in his immediate family but across a community that had watched him grow.

The Instagram video is below:

Social media reacts to Ivan's memorial

The UTV tribute post prompted an outpouring of condolences from prominent figures and ordinary Ghanaians alike.

@ameyaw112 wrote:

"Heartbreaking"

@joselyn_dumas wrote:

"This is heart wrenching 💔💔💔 May God comfort his mother and family smh 💔💔💔"

@_adjoasika_ wrote:

"May the good Lord strengthen and comfort his family and loved ones. Amen! So heartbreaking 💔"

@emelia55982 wrote:

"God please comfort this family for me 🙏".

Iamgrenda stated:

"Oh goodness 😫 why cause an entire family decades of grief because one needed to prove a point. May the Lord console this family😔."

The Instagram video is below:

Family announces reward after Ivan Baidoo's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ivan Apprey Baidoo, a 20-year-old Central University law student who died after an incident on the Accra motorway.

His family says the incident involved a police officer and has offered GH¢50,000 for credible information.

The rider’s account alleges that a police officer pursued the motorcycle from UPSA Junction before it reached the old toll booth area.

Ivan’s father is appealing to the public for information to help establish what happened.

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Source: YEN.com.gh