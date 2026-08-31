ECG and GRIDCo have announced a fresh schedule of planned power outages affecting several communities in Accra and the Ashanti Region

The interruptions are linked to maintenance works, emergency repairs and major upgrades to the national power grid

Residents and businesses in the affected areas are expected to experience temporary power cuts on different days this week

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) have announced a series of planned power outages across parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

The outages, scheduled between Monday, August 31, and Sunday, September 6, 2026, are to allow engineers to undertake essential maintenance works, emergency repairs and major transmission infrastructure upgrades.

ECG and GRIDCo announce power outages in Accra and the Ashanti Region from August 31 to September 6, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

ECG and GRIDCo said the exercises are necessary to improve the reliability and capacity of the national power grid.

Areas affected on Monday, August 31

The maintenance programme begins on Monday, August 31, with an eight-hour interruption scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

In the Accra East Region, the affected areas include Teiman Township, Okponkpo Village, Abokobi District Assembly, Adenta Housing Down, Adenta Lotto Kiosk, Adenta Container and parts of the SSNIT Flats.

In the Ashanti Region, GRIDCo's transmission works will affect the MTN Main Office, Guinness Ghana Ltd, Kaase, Kaasi Angola, Kaasi Killers, Bomplex, Georgia Hotel, Crystal Rose, Maxwell Owusu Sawmill, A-G Timbers, KUMI Timbers and the Jute Factory.

Tuesday, September 1

On Tuesday, September 1, the planned outage will also run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Accra East Region will see interruptions in parts of Oyarifa Township, Ayimensah Tollbooth, parts of Adjiringanor, Sraha and surrounding areas.

In the Ashanti Region, affected communities include Bokankye, Owabi, Nyankyrenease, Complex, Anyinam, Ahenema Kokoben, Sakora Park, Akropong, Esaase, Dabaa, Breman, Kronum and UGC, among other surrounding areas.

Wednesday, September 2

Another eight-hour outage is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The affected areas in Accra East include West Trassaco, parts of School Junction, Salem Estates, parts of East Legon, Shiashie, A&C Corner and surrounding communities.

In the Ashanti Region, the outage will affect Ohwim, Tigo Junction, Akusu, Amanfrom, Hwediem, Asore Nkwanta, Wood Village, Kuwait, Ahodwo, Oti, Atinga Junction, Sir Max, Crystal Rose Hotel, Ampatia, Darko, Bebu, Ampabame, Nkoransa, Hemang, Angel Estate, Mpatasie, Trede, Abusuakruwa, Maakro, Kronum Angel Educational Complex and surrounding areas.

Read the Facebook post below:

Thursday, September 3

On Thursday, September 3, ECG will undertake maintenance works in parts of the Accra East Region.

The outage, scheduled from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, will affect Teshie Gonno School, the Cold Stone area, Adom, First Junction, Agblezaa Noble School, Ebenezer Junction, Agblezaa and Penny, as well as surrounding areas.

Friday, September 4

The planned maintenance will continue on Friday, September 4, in parts of the Accra East Region.

Areas expected to experience an interruption between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm include Old Ashongman, Ablor Adjei, Akoprman, Seseme, Dravagah and surrounding communities.

Emergency repair in Central Region

The planned maintenance programme comes alongside emergency repair works in the Central Region following an unexpected technical failure.

Power was interrupted at about 12:45 am on Sunday, August 30, in Fosu Township and surrounding areas after a transformer developed a fault.

ECG engineers are working to replace the damaged equipment and restore power to affected customers.

Major GRIDCo upgrade in Ashanti Region

The final major outage in the schedule is set for Sunday, September 6, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

GRIDCo will undertake a major upgrade of the transmission line between Anwomaso and the Ridge Bulk Supply Point in the Ashanti Region.

The project involves replacing the existing 364MVA single-circuit transmission line with a modern double-circuit system rated at 2×488MVA, providing a combined capacity of 976MVA.

The upgrade is expected to significantly increase transmission capacity and improve the reliability of electricity supply in the Ashanti Region.

The affected locations include the MTN Main Office, Guinness Ghana Ltd, Kaase, Kaasi Angola, Kaasi Killers, Bomplex, Georgia Hotel, Crystal Rose, Coca-Cola, Ash Foam, BLLC, Abattoir, Appiah Minkah and surrounding areas.

ECG and GRIDCo have expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned and emergency outages may cause customers.

The utility providers said the works are necessary to strengthen the power network and improve service delivery across the country.

Read another Facebook post below:

GMet warns of thunderstorm today

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather outlook for Monday, August 31, 2026, covering all major zones across the country.

GMet warned that misty and foggy conditions could affect coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the morning, with possible drizzle.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected to hit the northern, transition and middle sectors from late afternoon into the evening.

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Source: YEN.com.gh