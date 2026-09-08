UAE Government Announces 7 Official Portals for Foreign Nationals Seeking Jobs

The UAE has unveiled a major employment initiative aimed at making it easier for foreigners to find work in the country

The move gives overseas jobseekers access to several government-backed platforms while offering important protections during the recruitment process

Those planning to seek opportunities in the UAE will want to take note of the official channels available to them

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has highlighted seven official employment portals designed to help overseas jobseekers find employment opportunities across the country.

The initiative comes alongside details of the UAE's jobseeker visit visa, which allows eligible foreign nationals to enter the country to look for work without needing a local host or sponsor.

UAE government announces seven official portals for foreign nationals seeking jobs. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The visa is available for 60, 90 or 120 days, giving jobseekers flexibility depending on how long they need to search for employment.

Seven official UAE job portals

According to the UAE government, foreign jobseekers can register on any of the seven official employment platforms free of charge.

Registration can be completed before travelling to the UAE or after arriving in the country.

The seven government-backed employment portals are:

Federal Government Job Portal: Managed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Managed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. Abu Dhabi Government Job Portal: Provides access to employment opportunities within the Abu Dhabi government.

Provides access to employment opportunities within the Abu Dhabi government. Dubai Careers: The official employment platform for Dubai Government jobs.

The official employment platform for Dubai Government jobs. Sharjah Job Seekers Services: Connects jobseekers with employment opportunities in Sharjah.

Connects jobseekers with employment opportunities in Sharjah. Government of Ajman Jobs: Employment opportunities are available through the Kawader platform.

Employment opportunities are available through the Kawader platform. RAK Jobs: Provides access to government employment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Provides access to government employment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah. Fujairah Government Jobs: Offers access to government vacancies in Fujairah.

Registration is free for foreign jobseekers

The UAE government has stated that jobseekers can create accounts and apply for vacancies on the platforms without paying registration fees.

Some platforms may provide optional paid services, but basic registration and job application functions remain free.

This means overseas applicants can begin searching for vacancies without paying to access the core recruitment services.

Successful applicants will not pay recruitment fees

The UAE authorities have also highlighted an important protection for foreign workers who secure employment through the official channels.

Jobseekers who successfully obtain employment through these platforms are not required to pay recruitment fees or commissions.

This measure is intended to protect candidates from potentially exploitative recruitment practices and unexpected costs during the job-search process.

Jobseeker visa offers flexibility

Foreign nationals who want to travel to the UAE specifically to look for employment can apply for a dedicated jobseeker visit visa.

The single-entry visa can be issued for:

60 days

90 days

120 days

The visa does not require a local host or sponsor, making it possible for eligible foreign jobseekers to enter the UAE independently while searching for suitable employment.

The availability of both federal and emirate-level employment portals also allows jobseekers to focus their search on specific parts of the UAE based on their qualifications, career interests and preferred location.

UAE introduces new rule for domestic jobseekers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE had introduced a major legal restriction affecting people seeking domestic work in the country.

The new measure formed part of wider efforts to strengthen protections and regulate the domestic labour sector.

Ghanaians planning to pursue such opportunities were urged to take note of the latest development.

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Source: YEN.com.gh