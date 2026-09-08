UAE Government Announces 7 Official Portals for Foreign Nationals Seeking Jobs
- The UAE has unveiled a major employment initiative aimed at making it easier for foreigners to find work in the country
- The move gives overseas jobseekers access to several government-backed platforms while offering important protections during the recruitment process
- Those planning to seek opportunities in the UAE will want to take note of the official channels available to them
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The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has highlighted seven official employment portals designed to help overseas jobseekers find employment opportunities across the country.
The initiative comes alongside details of the UAE's jobseeker visit visa, which allows eligible foreign nationals to enter the country to look for work without needing a local host or sponsor.
The visa is available for 60, 90 or 120 days, giving jobseekers flexibility depending on how long they need to search for employment.
Seven official UAE job portals
According to the UAE government, foreign jobseekers can register on any of the seven official employment platforms free of charge.
Registration can be completed before travelling to the UAE or after arriving in the country.
The seven government-backed employment portals are:
- Federal Government Job Portal: Managed by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.
- Abu Dhabi Government Job Portal: Provides access to employment opportunities within the Abu Dhabi government.
- Dubai Careers: The official employment platform for Dubai Government jobs.
- Sharjah Job Seekers Services: Connects jobseekers with employment opportunities in Sharjah.
- Government of Ajman Jobs: Employment opportunities are available through the Kawader platform.
- RAK Jobs: Provides access to government employment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah.
- Fujairah Government Jobs: Offers access to government vacancies in Fujairah.
Registration is free for foreign jobseekers
The UAE government has stated that jobseekers can create accounts and apply for vacancies on the platforms without paying registration fees.
Some platforms may provide optional paid services, but basic registration and job application functions remain free.
This means overseas applicants can begin searching for vacancies without paying to access the core recruitment services.
Successful applicants will not pay recruitment fees
The UAE authorities have also highlighted an important protection for foreign workers who secure employment through the official channels.
Jobseekers who successfully obtain employment through these platforms are not required to pay recruitment fees or commissions.
This measure is intended to protect candidates from potentially exploitative recruitment practices and unexpected costs during the job-search process.
Jobseeker visa offers flexibility
Foreign nationals who want to travel to the UAE specifically to look for employment can apply for a dedicated jobseeker visit visa.
The single-entry visa can be issued for:
- 60 days
- 90 days
- 120 days
The visa does not require a local host or sponsor, making it possible for eligible foreign jobseekers to enter the UAE independently while searching for suitable employment.
The availability of both federal and emirate-level employment portals also allows jobseekers to focus their search on specific parts of the UAE based on their qualifications, career interests and preferred location.
UAE introduces new rule for domestic jobseekers
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UAE had introduced a major legal restriction affecting people seeking domestic work in the country.
The new measure formed part of wider efforts to strengthen protections and regulate the domestic labour sector.
Ghanaians planning to pursue such opportunities were urged to take note of the latest development.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.