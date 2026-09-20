Mohammed Kudus has reportedly pulled out of Carlos Queiroz's 24-man Black Stars squad for upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifying fixtures

The Tottenham forward had only recently returned to competitive football after a lengthy injury layoff that kept him out of the 2026 World Cup

Ghana opens its qualifying campaign away to Cote d'Ivoire on September 24 before hosting The Gambia five days later

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Mohammed Kudus has reportedly withdrawn from the Ghana squad ahead of the Black Stars' opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.

Mohammed Kudus reportedly withdraws from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photos by Dan Mullan and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus withdraws from Black Stars

The 26-year-old had been named in Carlos Queiroz's squad on September 18 alongside several other players returning to the national team after missing Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

But according to 3Sports, Kudus has opted out of the qualifiers. His withdrawal represents a notable blow to Queiroz, who had earmarked the Nima-born talent as one of the key figures in the side's fresh AFCON qualifying push.

Understanding Kudus' withdrawal decision

The Ghanaian forward spent approximately seven months sidelined before gradually resuming competitive action for Tottenham.

He made three substitute appearances during his return before earning his first start since recovering from injury in Tottenham's Carabao Cup fixture against Liverpool.

Watch a compilation of Kudus' display vs. Aston Villa, as shared on X:

Despite that progress, Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi had indicated earlier this month that Kudus was still building his way back to full physical condition.

That assessment appears to have been a contributing factor in the decision to withdraw from international duty at this stage.

Ghana's qualifying schedule

The Black Stars are set to open their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign on September 24 with an away fixture against Cote d'Ivoire in Bouaké, followed by a home game against The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

Ghana will then head to Morocco for an international friendly against the Atlas Lions on October 4.

At the time of writing, the Ghana Football Association had not publicly announced a replacement for Kudus in the squad.

Why Kudus’ goal was disallowed by VAR

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had a goal ruled out by VAR during Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday, September 19.

The Premier League later confirmed the decision, citing an offside in the build-up to the Ghanaian’s strike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh