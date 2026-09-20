Kennedy Yaw Amoako, known as Fancy Di Maria, officially confirmed his departure from Wontumi FM and TV on Sunday

The sports broadcaster joined Wontumi in 2025, replacing King Eben, who had left for Lawson Media

Fancy stopped short of disclosing his next destination despite confirming the exit in an official communique

Kennedy Yaw Amoako, the Ghanaian sports broadcaster widely known by his on-air name Fancy Di Maria, has confirmed his departure from Wontumi FM and TV.

Fancy Di Maria exits Wontumi TV/FM after one year. Photo credit: Fancy Di Maria/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Fancy Di Maria confirms Wontumi FM exit

The announcement came on Sunday, September 20, through an official communique in which the ace presenter expressed gratitude to the station's leadership and audience.

"Thank you to Chairman Wontumi, the management and cherished listeners and viewers for your unwavering support, encouragement and the opportunity to be part of the Wontumi TV/FM family," he wrote.

Below is Fancy's post confirming his exit, as shared on X:

Fancy, who is also referred to as the "sports god" by his followers, joined Wontumi in 2025, stepping in after King Eben's departure for Lawson Media.

His stint at the station lasted roughly one year. Notably, the broadcaster offered no indication of where he is headed next.

Fancy Di Maria's journey through Ghanaian radio

Before becoming a household name in sports broadcasting, Fancy cut his teeth at O FM and Winners FM, where he refined his delivery and cultivated the energetic presenting style that would eventually define his career, according to TM Motion.

In 2015, he made a pivotal move to Angel FM in Kumasi, a chapter that many would consider the cornerstone of his rise to prominence.

There, he developed a particular focus on European football and transfer news, building a devoted listenership across Ashanti Region through his lively approach to sports commentary.

He remained at Angel FM for several years before relocating to Silver FM in Bantama in May 2020, where he took on key sports programming responsibilities and continued expanding his reach.

By early 2024, Fancy had joined Sompa FM, where he became a central figure in the station's sports department.

His move to Wontumi followed shortly after, rounding out a career that has taken him through some of the most prominent radio stations in Ghana's second city.

With his latest exit now confirmed, attention turns to where the prominent sports voice will land next.

Ayala joins Obaapa FM

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian sports broadcaster Bismark Owusu Bempah had left Nhyira FM after eight years with the Multimedia Group.

The broadcaster, popularly known as Ayala, announced that he had joined Obaapa FM 100.9 and Obaapa TV.

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Source: YEN.com.gh