The Ghana Meteorological Agency released its afternoon forecast for Friday, August 28, 2026, covering the whole country

Southern Ghana faces early afternoon cloud cover and drizzle before sunny conditions take hold from mid-afternoon

Thunderstorms and rain are expected over transition and northern zones from late afternoon into the night

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, August 28, 2026, warning of varied conditions across the country's different zones.

Residents in southern Ghana should expect mostly cloudy skies during the early hours of the afternoon, accompanied by light rain or drizzle in some areas.

The GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms from afternoon into night. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, conditions are forecast to improve significantly as the day progresses, with sunny spells taking over from mid-afternoon through to the late afternoon hours.

Northern and transition zones brace for storms

For those living in the transition belt and the northern sectors of the country, the picture is rather different.

GMet is forecasting variably cloudy skies throughout the afternoon, with thunderstorms and periods of rain expected to set in from late afternoon and persist well into the night.

Across the entire country, temperatures during the night and into the early morning hours are expected to remain relatively cool.

GMet has also issued a marine advisory alongside the forecast. The state of the sea has been classified as rough, and all mariners, fishermen, and coastal communities are urged to exercise extreme caution before venturing out onto open waters.

Members of the public across all regions are advised to stay informed and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and their families safe as conditions develop throughout the day and into the evening.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Earlier GMet weather update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had released its morning weather forecast for Friday, August 28, 2026.

GMet had warned that mist, fog, drizzle and thunderstorms would affect several parts of the country throughout the day.

The agency had also cautioned residents and seafarers about rough sea conditions along the coast.

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Source: YEN.com.gh