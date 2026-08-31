The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather outlook for Monday, August 31, 2026, covering all major zones across the country

GMet warned that misty and foggy conditions could affect coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the morning, with possible drizzle

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected to hit northern, transition and middle sectors from late afternoon into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its weather outlook for Monday, August 31, 2026, advising Ghanaians across different parts of the country to prepare for a mixed bag of conditions throughout the day.

Early risers in coastal, forest and mountainous areas should brace for misty and foggy conditions to start the day.

The GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms in parts of Ghana today, August 31, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

GMet noted that light rain or drizzle is possible in a few of these locations during the morning hours. Residents in the transition belt are also expected to experience some rainfall early on.

Afternoon sunshine before evening storms

As the day progresses, sunshine and cloud cover will take hold across much of the country during the afternoon.

However, those living in the northern, transition and middle sectors should remain on alert, as thunderstorms and rain are forecast to develop from late afternoon and persist into the evening.

GMet urged the public to stay weather-aware and factor these conditions into their plans for the day, particularly those travelling or working outdoors in the affected zones.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Mahama orders GH¢300 million to tackle flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had directed the immediate release of GH¢300 million from the Contingency Fund to support victims of the Accra floods.

The funds were split equally, with GH¢150 million allocated for urgent assistance to affected communities.

The President also ordered the deployment of security personnel to assist NADMO in ongoing rescue operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh