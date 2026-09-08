The UK Home Office revised a wide range of British citizenship application forms throughout 2026, covering naturalisation and registration routes

Updated documents affect applicants across several categories, including children, stateless individuals, and those seeking right of abode in the UK

UK Visas and Immigration has urged anyone unsure about eligibility or the correct form to contact the department before submitting

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The United Kingdom's Home Office, acting through UK Visas and Immigration, has published a series of revised application documents for individuals pursuing British nationality, with updates rolled out across multiple forms throughout 2026.

The revisions span a broad range of citizenship pathways, from standard naturalisation to right of abode claims and the registration of children as British nationals.

UK government releases new forms for people applying for British citizenship. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Key forms revised in the latest update

Form AN, the primary application used by adults seeking naturalisation as British citizens, was revised on July 21, 2026.

On the same date, Form MN1, which enables parents or guardians to register children under 18 for British citizenship, was also updated.

Earlier in the year, on February 25, 2026, the Home Office revised documentation relating to stateless individuals.

Those affected include people born outside the UK or British Overseas Territories, those born before 1983, and stateless persons residing in the UK. Forms B(OS) and B(OTA) were updated on the same date.

Further revisions followed through the summer months. Form EM, covering British citizenship registration, was updated on August 4, 2026.

The ARD registration form and paperwork for British Overseas Territories citizenship were updated on August 6, 2026, while forms for minors registering as British subjects, British Overseas citizens, or British Overseas Territories citizens were revised on August 7 and 18, 2026.

Fee waivers and administrative support also covered

The updated suite of documents extends beyond nationality applications to include supporting administrative services.

A child citizenship fee waiver form, last revised on February 12, 2026, is available for families who may struggle to meet standard application costs.

Applicants who need to request a duplicate naturalisation certificate, confirm their British nationality status, or seek a formal review after a rejected application will find dedicated forms available for each purpose.

The form used to correct errors on registration or naturalisation certificates received its most recent update on September 4, 2026.

Form ROA, used by those seeking to confirm their entitlement to the right of abode in the UK, allowing them to live in the country free from immigration control, was also updated on February 25, 2026.

UK Visas and Immigration has advised anyone who is uncertain about their eligibility or unsure which form applies to their circumstances "to get in touch with the department directly before submitting an application."

UK announces Graduate Trainee visa stay length

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a major UK immigration update had emerged for foreigners planning to take up opportunities under the Graduate Trainee visa route.

The latest guidance had set out important limits that applicants and visa holders needed to keep in mind.

Those planning to work in the UK under the route were advised to take note of the new rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh