The University of Cape Coast put fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester on hold due to an ongoing GAUA industrial action

A Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel post on September 27, 2026, urged all freshers to await further communication from the Directorate of Academic Affairs

A UCC source told YEN.com.gh that as of noon on September 28, 2026, students had received no update and were waiting in their halls

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has suspended fresh student registration for the 2026/2027 first semester, leaving hundreds of newly admitted students uncertain about when the process will resume.

UCC reportedly pauses registration and orientation processes for freshers, sparking worry. Image credit: Abraham Norman Nortey/FB

Source: UGC

A post shared on the Voice of UCC WhatsApp channel on September 27, 2026, announced the suspension, citing an ongoing industrial action by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) as the reason for the halt.

"Fresh students are informed that, due to the ongoing GAUA industrial action, registration for fresh students for the 2026/2027 1st Semester has been put on hold until further notice," the announcement read.

Students were directed to await further communication from the Directorate of Academic Affairs.

The YouTube post below provides more details on the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) strike action affecting UCC freshers.

UCC freshers left in limbo on campus

YEN.com.gh's source, who will be identified by the fake name Mensah to protect their identity, confirmed the confusion the development had caused among new students.

According to Mensah, many freshers had been under the impression that orientation would take place on Monday, September 28, 2026.

However, as of 12:20 pm that day, no update had been received regarding whether the orientation was still scheduled to go ahead.

Mensah said most freshers remained in their halls of residence, simply waiting for any form of official communication.

What the GAUA strike means for students

The GAUA industrial action has effectively brought administrative processes at UCC to a standstill for incoming students, who arrived on campus expecting a smooth start to their university journey.

Registration is a critical step that determines a student's academic standing, access to courses, and eligibility for university services.

No timeline had been given for when the suspension will be lifted, and the Directorate of Academic Affairs had not issued further guidance to students at the time of this report.

20-year-old UCC student Innocentia laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the late Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, a 20-year-old Level 200 student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was buried on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Family members, friends, course mates, and loved ones gathered to pay their final respects to the young woman whose life ended tragically.

The funeral brought together those who knew her closely, all united in grief over a life cut short far too soon.

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Source: YEN.com.gh