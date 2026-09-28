The Qatari government published a full list of 37 countries whose citizens qualify for a joint tourist visa covering both Qatar and Oman

The joint tourist visa is issued on arrival and is valid for 30 days, allowing multiple entries into both Gulf nations under a single document

Eligible travellers can extend the joint tourist visa for an additional 30 days by paying a separate fee

Citizens of 37 countries are eligible for a joint tourist visa granting access to both Qatar and Oman under a single travel document, according to information published by the Qatari government.

The visa is available on arrival, meaning qualified travellers have no obligation to apply in advance through an embassy or consulate.

Qatar’s 30-day joint tourist visa for Qatar and Oman is available on arrival to citizens of 37 countries, with multiple entries and a paid 30-day extension. Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Once issued, it remains valid for 30 days from the date of entry and permits multiple trips between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman during that period.

How the Qatar-Oman joint visa works

The arrangement allows holders to move freely between the two Gulf nations without obtaining separate visas for each destination. Travellers requiring a longer stay can apply for a 30-day extension upon payment of an additional fee, bringing the maximum permitted stay to 60 days under the scheme.

The on-arrival format streamlines entry for eligible nationalities, removing the need for prior consular appointments or advance documentation beyond standard travel requirements.

Full list of Qatar-Oman joint visa eligible countries

The 37 countries whose citizens qualify for the joint visa are: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Canada, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vatican City.

The list covers nationals from across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and a number of smaller sovereign states. Notable inclusions from the African diaspora travel perspective include the United Kingdom, which holds a large population of dual nationals and residents with ties to Ghana and other African countries.

Travellers from countries not included on the list remain subject to Qatar and Oman's standard entry and visa requirements, which vary by nationality.

Qatar lists 47 countries eligible for visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar had announced that citizens of 47 countries could visit the Gulf state on a free tourist visa valid for up to 30 days.

The visa allows multiple entries throughout its validity period, meaning travellers can leave and return to Qatar without applying for a new visa each time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh