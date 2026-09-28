Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry, was found dead in Teshie on September 24, 2026, days after travelling there on September 20

Three people were arrested in connection with his death, and one of them, a mechanic, was later granted bail after reportedly taking the car to police

Speaking to Adom FM, Terry's boss said the mechanic had been asked to fix an oil leak on the car before he learnt it was stolen

The boss of late Circle phone dealer Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry or Dinero, has explained how a mechanic came to be among those arrested over his death.

Terry's boss explains how a mechanic arrested in the Circle phone dealer's case takes the stolen car to the Manet Police Station. Image credit: Gossip24 Avenue (YouTube)/ AdomTV (TikTok).

Source: UGC

Speaking in an interview with Adom FM, he said the mechanic took Terry's car to the police after learning it was stolen.

Kyere travelled to Teshie on Sunday, September 20, 2026, for what was described as a phone business transaction.

Around midnight, he reportedly sent a WhatsApp message to a colleague saying a woman had set him up in a room.

His family later confirmed that he had been found dead on the morning of Thursday, September 24.

Reports claimed his body was buried near the sea in Teshie, with indications that an attempt had been made to burn it.

His Honda Civic, which was initially declared missing, was later recovered.

Terry's boss on mechanic's arrest

According to the boss, those who had Terry's car took it to the mechanic and asked him to fix an oil leak.

That was on a Sunday, although the exact date was not stated, and the mechanic told them he had closed for the day and would work on it the following morning.

Before he could start, he heard that the car had been stolen and asked those who brought it to return for it.

None of them came back, so he took the car to the Manet Police Station and reported it.

AdomTV reported that three people were arrested in the case, with the mechanic among them, and that he has since been granted bail.

No official police statement on the mechanic's arrest had been made public at the time of writing, and YEN.com.gh could not independently verify the boss's account.

The AdomTV TikTok video, in which Terry's boss explains how the mechanic took the stolen car to Manet Police, is below.

Fans defend mechanic in Terry's case

Several TikTok users defended the mechanic and praised him for reporting the car, while others lamented the dangers traders face.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Afia Papabi😘💍❤️🇬🇭 wrote:

"The mechanic is innocent... he's even the one that helped a lot in this case."

GBrown💕 said:

"Lord may our hustle no end us in trouble ooo, innocent mechanic."

maamedentaa3 commented:

"Eiii Gana ay3 hu oo. If you don't take care of yourself, someone will kill you for free."

Saint👾 indicated:

"So they arrest the mechanic for doing the right thing 🤦🏿🤦🏿"

Philip Tefe speaks on Terry's death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Philip Tefe, the man at the centre of Terry's death, spoke publicly for the first time in a video that circulated on X on September 26, 2026.

He said there was a fight between them, and that he then left the room to take a walk.

The woman and the other individual arrested in connection with the case had not been named by authorities at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh