Tinubu constituted a Body of Advisers for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, naming five political figures

The advisory group includes former governors and ex-senators drawn from across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones

The appointments signal the ruling party's early push to begin organising ahead of the 2027 general elections

President Bola Tinubu has put together a five-member Body of Advisers for the All Progressives Congress 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, drawing on some of Nigeria's most seasoned political figures to anchor the party's re-election effort.

President Tinubu forms APC Body of Advisers for the 2027 election, appointing five seasoned political figures. Image credit: Igbere TV, The Elite Nigeria

Source: UGC

The advisory group is made up entirely of elder statesmen, combining former governors and ex-senators with decades of political experience between them.

Their appointment reflects a deliberate attempt by the ruling party to assemble credible voices with broad national reach ahead of the next general election.

Five appointed to APC 2027 election team

1. Chief Bisi Akande, who governed Osun State from 1999 to 2003, is arguably the most senior figure on the list.

He served as the APC's first interim national chairman when the party was founded in 2013 and is widely credited as one of the chief architects of the coalition that brought the APC to federal power.

2. Chief Segun Osoba, a two-time Ogun State governor who held office from 1992 to 1993 and again from 1999 to 2003, brings both political pedigree and a distinguished career in Nigerian journalism to the group.

He is regarded as one of the most respected voices in south-west Nigerian politics.

3. Senator Rochas Okorocha, a former two-term governor of Imo State between 2011 and 2019, adds a South-East dimension to the council.

He later represented Imo West in the Senate and remains one of the APC's more prominent figures from that region.

4. Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who governed Nasarawa State from 1999 to 2007 and served as APC national chairman until 2023, represents the party's Northern constituency on the advisory body.

His years managing the party's internal affairs at the highest level make him a significant presence in the council.

5. Senator Florence Ita Giwa, a veteran lawmaker from Cross River State, rounds out the group.

She is considered one of the trailblazing female politicians of Nigeria's post-military democratic era, and her inclusion brings both gender representation and a South-South voice to the advisory structure.

The X post below contains the names of the figures appointed to the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

Reactions to the APC Campaign Council list

The announcement drew a range of opinions on social media, with supporters and critics both weighing in on what the appointments signal for 2027.

@fattylincorn_01 wrote:

"Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu till 2031."

@Ntob countered:

"Tinubu will be defeated. It doesn't matter who is on this campaign council. Even if you put Shakau."

@ayoadeba offered a different reading:

"Structure. Planning. Effective organisation. This is how you know a party that is truly serious about winning elections. Yet once they win now, some in the opposition will start crying rigging as usual."

President Bola Tinubu appoints Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, leading a 223-member team for re-election efforts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

APC National Chairman lands major appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Bola Tinubu named Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, with the appointment confirmed on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The move signals a deliberate shift by Nigeria's ruling party towards a more structured phase of its bid to secure a second term for the president in the 2027 general elections.

In an August 27, 2026 Legit.ng report, the newly established council brings together 223 members and will serve as the central coordinating body for Tinubu's re-election drive.

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Source: YEN.com.gh