President Bola Tinubu appointed Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda to a key role in the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday, August 22, 2026

The newly formed council comprises 223 members and will coordinate Tinubu's re-election effort across all 36 states and the FCT

The APC is among the first major political parties to formalise its campaign structure ahead of the 2027 general elections

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President Bola Tinubu has named Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, with the appointment confirmed on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, leading a 223-member team for re-election efforts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The move signals a deliberate shift by Nigeria's ruling party towards a more structured phase of its bid to secure a second term for the president in the 2027 general elections.

APC campaign council's scope and mandate

In an August 27, 2026 Legit.ng report, the newly established council brings together 223 members and will serve as the central coordinating body for Tinubu's re-election drive.

Its brief covers political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, administrative functions, and the organisation of campaign activities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Party officials have indicated that the council will operate in close coordination with APC governors, National Assembly members, and grassroots organisations, with the aim of building a coherent national campaign.

The overarching strategy is expected to centre on consolidating the party's existing support base while presenting the Tinubu administration's record under the "Renewed Hope" agenda to voters ahead of the polls.

APC prepares for 2027 election race

By putting its campaign machinery in place at this stage, the APC is positioning itself as one of the earliest major political forces to organise at scale before the 2027 elections.

Political parties and prospective presidential aspirants across Nigeria have already begun sharpening their own strategies, and the ruling party's early move is being read within political circles as a deliberate statement of intent.

With the council now formally constituted, attention turns to the programmes and strategies it will roll out, and how the party plans to deploy its national and state infrastructure in support of Tinubu's second-term ambitions.

The family of former Oyo State SSG and APC bigwig Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide confirms his death. Image credit: FAD FM

Source: UGC

APC's Alhaji Abdul Waheed Olajide confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alhaji Abdul Waheed Akintola Olajide, a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

He was reportedly between 74 and 80 years old, with conflicting accounts circulating at the time of his passing.

Olajide served as SSG under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi and was widely respected in Oyo State political circles as a committed public servant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh