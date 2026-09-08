Wontumi's campaign announced its backing for former NPP General Secretary John Boadu at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 8

The endorsement followed a visit to Chairman Wontumi at the Nsawam facility on September 4, where he is serving a 20-year sentence

A recent survey placed John Boadu ahead of other contenders with 27% support among NPP voters for the National Chairmanship race

Incarcerated former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known widely as Chairman Wontumi, has thrown his political weight behind former General Secretary John Boadu in the race for the party's National Chairmanship.

The announcement was made by Dennis Okyere Danso, administrator of the Wontumi campaign, at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

Wontumi's campaign announced its backing for former NPP General Secretary John Boadu. Credit: Chairman Wontumi/John Boadu

Source: Facebook

Danso told journalists that the decision came after campaign officials visited Mr Boasiako at the Nsawam facility on Friday, September 4, and subsequently held wide consultations with grassroots members, constituency actors, party elders and other stakeholders across the country.

"Following the meeting and after extensive consultation with the grassroots, constituency actors, campaign leadership, party elders and stakeholders across the country, the Wontumi campaign has taken a firm and decisive position to throw our full support, strength and political weight behind the candidature of Mr John Boadu for the National Chairman," Danso said.

He described the endorsement as deliberate and strategic, arguing that Mr Boadu's institutional experience aligned well with the ground-level networks the Wontumi campaign had built.

"John Boadu brings extensive institutional experience, deep knowledge of the party's organisational structure, strong relationships across its ranks and proven records of frontline service," Danso added.

He further argued that combining the Wontumi campaign's grassroots reach with Mr Boadu's organisational expertise would position the NPP strongly for the 2028 general elections and support efforts to return former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to the presidency.

"When grassroots strength meets institutional experience, and mobilisation is matched with organisation, the NPP becomes a formidable force for victory," he said.

Wontumi Withdrew From Race in August

Chairman Wontumi had been among those contesting the NPP's national elections before stepping aside on August 24, shortly after his campaign team collected nomination forms on his behalf.

In a statement issued that day, he said the withdrawal followed consultations with his family, legal team, party elders and campaign advisers.

He is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted on illegal mining-related charges. His legal team is contesting both the conviction and the sentence.

The endorsement of John Boadu comes on the back of a favourable polling position for the former General Secretary.

A Global InfoAnalytics survey released on August 20 showed Mr Boadu leading the NPP National Chairmanship field with 27% support among NPP voters, compared with 15% for former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and 10% for Paul Afoko.

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Source: YEN.com.gh