Top Minister Speaks on Who Tinubu Will Hand Over Power to

Minister of State for the FCT, Mariya Mahmud, declared at a Kano rally that the APC intends to hold power in Nigeria well beyond 2031

The City Boy Movement launched in Kano with a bold national membership drive targeting 10 million Nigerians, including youth and women

Kano State has already registered over 189,000 CBM members, leading every other state in the national drive

A federal minister has publicly declared that Nigeria's presidential Villa is fully occupied until 2031, signalling the ruling party's confidence ahead of the next general election cycle.

Minister Mariya Mahmud announces APC's ambition to maintain power past 2031, launching the City Boy Movement with a target of 10 million members across Nigeria. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmud, made the remarks on Monday during the formal launch of the City Boy Movement (CBM) in Kano.

The event brought together youth and women supporters of President Bola Tinubu, with the movement explicitly designed to secure his re-election and tighten the All Progressives Congress's hold on federal power.

Mahmud argued that any political organisation that ignores young Nigerians is setting itself up for failure, noting that youths account for between 60 and 70 per cent of the country's population.

"If you want to achieve anything and you leave the capable youth behind, you cannot succeed. That is why this movement has gathered to bring everybody together, to tell people about the policy of His Excellency, Mr President," she said.

She cited the student loan scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and ongoing development projects in Abuja as proof of Tinubu's record in office, insisting these achievements would translate into voter support at the polls.

CBM's 10 Million Member Target

CBM Director-General Francis Oluwatosin Shoga set an ambitious national target during the launch, calling on members to move beyond rallies and embed themselves in markets, schools, universities, and communities across the country.

"Our objective is 10 million members. If we can have 10 million members, we can decide the future of this country," Shoga told those gathered.

Kano's CBM coordinator, Nasir Bala Ja'oji, who is also an APC House of Representatives candidate for the Tarauni constituency, revealed that the state had already registered 189,111 members, placing it ahead of every other state in the national drive.

He urged organisers to build tighter leadership structures and deepen engagement at the local government level.

"Our objective must be clear: to build a strong, united, disciplined and effective grassroots structure, capable of delivering the objectives of the City Boy Movement and contributing meaningfully to the political development of our communities and our great country," Ja'oji said.

Muhammad Jamo Yusuf, a member of the CBM National Working Committee, said the APC fully endorses grassroots initiatives of this nature.

He pointed to the liberalisation of Nigeria's oil sector as one of Tinubu's landmark economic reforms, arguing that such policies require continuity and time to deliver their full benefit to Nigerians.

President Tinubu appoints Femi Gbajabiamila as Deputy Director General of the APC's 2027 Campaign Council, amidst internal dissent from Senator Ali Ndume. Image credit: seyitinubukanoblog/Instagram

Source: UGC

Tinubu appoints Femi Gbajabiamila to new role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Bola Tinubu handed his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, a fresh political assignment, naming him Deputy Director General for Administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The move signals the ruling party's formal shift into campaign mode as it works to secure a second term for the incumbent president.

Gbajabiamila, 64, is one of Tinubu's most trusted political allies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh