Ghanaian winners of the 2026 US Green Card Lottery are preparing for an important stage in their journey to America

Several key requirements could determine whether their visa applications move forward smoothly

The documents and procedures they need to pay attention to have now been outlined

Ghanaian winners of the 2026 US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery preparing for their immigrant visa interviews have been advised to organise their documents carefully.

Those selected under the DV-2026 programme must complete several steps before their cases can be processed for an immigrant visa.

Documents Ghanaian US Green Card Lottery winners must have for their visa interviews. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Applicants processing their cases through the US Embassy in Accra should pay particular attention to documents and procedures applicable to Ghana.

Documents Ghanaian DV-2026 winners need

Applicants should ensure they have the relevant records ready as they progress through the visa process.

Key documents include:

Police clearance certificate: Applicants should obtain the appropriate police clearance certificate from the Ghana Police Service and follow the US Embassy's instructions regarding the required format and validity.

Applicants should obtain the appropriate police clearance certificate from the Ghana Police Service and follow the US Embassy's instructions regarding the required format and validity. WASSCE certificates: Applicants relying on their education to qualify for the Diversity Visa should have their official WAEC/WASSCE records available. Additional verification may be requested during the processing of their applications.

Applicants relying on their education to qualify for the Diversity Visa should have their official WAEC/WASSCE records available. Additional verification may be requested during the processing of their applications. Birth certificate: Applicants should have their official birth records issued by the relevant Ghanaian authorities and ensure they meet the embassy's requirements.

Applicants should have their official birth records issued by the relevant Ghanaian authorities and ensure they meet the embassy's requirements. Marriage certificate: Applicants who are married should provide the appropriate official marriage records and ensure the documents comply with the embassy's requirements.

Applicants who are married should provide the appropriate official marriage records and ensure the documents comply with the embassy's requirements. DS-260 confirmation page: After submitting the online DS-260 Immigrant Visa Application, applicants should keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for the visa process.

After submitting the online DS-260 Immigrant Visa Application, applicants should keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for the visa process. Medical examination records: DV applicants must undergo a medical examination with an authorised panel physician before their immigrant visa interview. Applicants should wait for their interview instructions and follow the embassy's directions on when and where to complete the examination.

Ghanaian applicants should follow embassy instructions

Applicants processing their cases in Ghana must complete their medical examinations through a panel physician authorised to conduct medical examinations for US visa applicants.

Ghanaian applicants generally do not face the same translation requirements as applicants whose documents are issued in another language because English is the country's official language.

However, applicants should still ensure that all documents meet the specific requirements set by the US Embassy and that their records are properly issued and available when requested.

What happens after the visa interview

Applicants whose immigrant visa applications are approved will receive instructions on the return or delivery of their passports and other documents.

DV-2026 winners are therefore encouraged to keep their records organised and follow official instructions throughout the visa process.

Being selected for the Diversity Visa programme does not by itself guarantee that an applicant will receive a US immigrant visa. Winners must still meet all eligibility requirements and successfully complete the required visa processing.

African countries with most DV-2026 winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the latest US Green Card Lottery figures had revealed a notable ranking among African countries.

Several nations had recorded thousands of selected entrants in the 2026 Diversity Visa programme, while one West African country had also secured a place in the top 10.

The full list showed how the countries had ranked across the continent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh