The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a scheduled power outage affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, 2nd October 2026

The planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, cutting power for eight hours across several communities

Areas including parts of Oyarifa, Ayimensah, Prisons Training School, and University Farms are among the zones listed for disruption

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, October 2, 2026.

According to a notice issued by the power distributor on Wednesday, September 30, the interruption is to allow technical teams to carry out planned maintenance.

ECG announces an 8-hour power outage in parts of Accra East on October 2, 2026. Photo credit: Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The exercise is expected to improve service reliability and grid delivery in the affected areas.

ECG announces eight-hour power outage

ECG said the maintenance exercise will begin at 9:00 am and end at 5:00 pm on Friday, October 2.

Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to prepare for the temporary interruption in electricity supply during the eight-hour period.

Areas to be affected by the outage

The power interruption will affect several residential, educational and institutional areas within the Accra East operational zone.

According to ECG, the affected areas include:

Parts of Oyarifa

Ayimensah

Prisons Training School

School Junction

University Farms

Surrounding communities

Residents and commercial operators within these areas may experience an interruption in power supply while the maintenance work is ongoing.

The power distributor expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned exercise may cause to residents and businesses.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the statement read.

Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:

GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain today

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain were expected across parts of northern Ghana during the morning hours, while afternoon conditions could shift across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors later in the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh