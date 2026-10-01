Dumsor Alert: ECG Announces 8-Hour Power Outage in Parts of Accra East on October 2
- The Electricity Company of Ghana announced a scheduled power outage affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, 2nd October 2026
- The planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, cutting power for eight hours across several communities
- Areas including parts of Oyarifa, Ayimensah, Prisons Training School, and University Farms are among the zones listed for disruption
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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a scheduled power outage affecting parts of the Accra East Region on Friday, October 2, 2026.
According to a notice issued by the power distributor on Wednesday, September 30, the interruption is to allow technical teams to carry out planned maintenance.
The exercise is expected to improve service reliability and grid delivery in the affected areas.
ECG announces eight-hour power outage
ECG said the maintenance exercise will begin at 9:00 am and end at 5:00 pm on Friday, October 2.
Residents and businesses in the affected communities have been advised to prepare for the temporary interruption in electricity supply during the eight-hour period.
Areas to be affected by the outage
The power interruption will affect several residential, educational and institutional areas within the Accra East operational zone.
According to ECG, the affected areas include:
- Parts of Oyarifa
- Ayimensah
- Prisons Training School
- School Junction
- University Farms
- Surrounding communities
Residents and commercial operators within these areas may experience an interruption in power supply while the maintenance work is ongoing.
The power distributor expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned exercise may cause to residents and businesses.
“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise,” the statement read.
Read the ECG's public notice on Facebook below:
GMet warns of thunderstorms and rain today
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its morning weather update for Thursday, October 1, 2026.
GMet warned that thunderstorms and rain were expected across parts of northern Ghana during the morning hours, while afternoon conditions could shift across the Middle, Transition and Northern sectors later in the day.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.