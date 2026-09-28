Nana Yaw Kyere, a Circle-based phone dealer known as Terry, was found dead in Teshie on Thursday, September 24, 2026

A suspect identified as Phil, described as a fake soldier and church member, allegedly confessed to masterminding the gang behind Terry's death

Gomoa Central MP A Plus responded to community backlash by doubling down on his claim that Teshie is the most dangerous place in Ghana

A Circle-based mobile phone trader, Nana Yaw Kyere, popularly known as Terry, was found dead in Teshie on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026, days after he went missing following what was described as a business trip to the area.

Gomoa Central MP Kwame A Plus is in trouble over his comments on the Teshie murder case. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to a close friend who spoke to Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube on the same day, a suspect identified as Phil allegedly admitted, within minutes of police questioning, that he was the leader of the gang responsible for Terry's death.

Phil was also described as a fake soldier who attended church.

Terry's final hours in Teshie

Before he fell silent, Terry sent a WhatsApp message to a friend saying he had been "set up" and shared his location. That location was later deleted from the conversation.

family member who spoke to CDR Africa on X confirmed that the body showed signs of an attempted burning before it was discovered, though the effort reportedly failed.

Police subsequently recovered Terry's Honda Civic and arrested at least three suspects.

Accounts from relatives suggest Terry had been deliberately targeted. A woman had allegedly spent weeks cultivating a close friendship with him before luring him to a location in Teshie.

Friends described it as a calculated pattern used against traders dealing in valuable goods, where the victim is befriended over time, invited somewhere, and robbed, often fatally.

A Plus comments on phone dealer's death

The incident drew renewed attention to a fiery post by Kwame Asare Obeng, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, better known as A Plus, who had already declared on Facebook:

"The most dangerous place in Greater Accra right now is Teshie."

Faced with significant pushback, he doubled down in a lengthy follow-up, upgrading the claim from Greater Accra to the entire country.

"Okay, let me repeat: the most dangerous place in Ghana right now is Teshie! I have upgraded it from Greater Accra to Ghana," he wrote, before detailing that ride-hailing companies had held several security meetings with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service specifically over crime in the area.

He noted the irony that Teshie hosts some of the country's most significant security installations, including the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, and the Headquarters of the Southern Command, yet lawlessness reportedly continues in surrounding neighbourhoods.

MP Kwame A Plus's controversial Facebook post is below.

In a separate, more light-hearted post written in Pidgin, A Plus also clarified that he was not targeting Ga people, noting that his own wife is Ga.

"I never talk say the people of Teshie are dangerous or criminals. I said it is the most dangerous place in Ghana," he wrote, adding: "Make Teshie great again. Yes, we can!"

The Facebook post below provides more details about MP Kwame A Plus's comments on the Teshie murder case.

Late phone dealer allegedly expecting a baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mobile phone trader from Accra's Circle area has been found dead in Teshie, leaving behind an allegedly pregnant partner and a community in disbelief, after the prime suspect in his killing reportedly confessed to the crime following police interrogation.

Nana Yaw Kyere, widely known as Dinero and Terry, was discovered dead on the morning of Thursday, September 24, 2026.

A close friend of Terry, Dinero, confirmed the circumstances of his death in an interview with Gossips24 Avenue on YouTube, indicating that the alleged mastermind, identified only as Phil, admitted his role within minutes of being pressured by the Ghana Police.

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Source: YEN.com.gh