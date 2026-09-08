The US government has identified one specific category of people who cannot apply for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Programme

The disqualifying factor centres on education and work experience, with both criteria outlined on the official US government website

Applicants who submit entries without meeting the minimum requirements are automatically disqualified from the draw

The United States government has clarified who is ineligible to participate in the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Programme, pointing to a single disqualifying category that relates directly to an applicant's educational background and work history.

According to information published on the official US government website, any person who neither holds the minimum required level of education nor possesses qualifying work experience is automatically barred from applying.

The US government has one specific category of people who cannot apply for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Programme

Source: Getty Images

The programme requires every applicant to satisfy at least one of two conditions before they can be considered eligible.

The first is a high school education or its recognised equivalent, which the US government defines as the successful completion of a 12-year course of elementary and secondary schooling.

The second route is through work experience. An applicant must have accumulated, within the five years preceding their application, at least two years of experience in an occupation that requires a minimum of two years of training or experience to perform competently.

Where an individual satisfies neither condition, they are excluded from the lottery entirely. The US government website states directly: "If you do not have either the required education or qualifying work experience, you are not eligible for a diversity visa."

What Prospective Applicants Should Know

The DV-2026 Programme, widely referred to as the Green Card Lottery, provides a pathway to permanent residence in the United States for nationals of countries that have historically contributed low numbers of immigrants to the country.

However, being from an eligible country is not, on its own, sufficient to participate.

Personal qualification requirements, covering the education and work experience criteria, must also be met before an individual can validly submit an entry.

Any entry submitted by a person who does not meet these requirements will be disqualified from the draw. Prospective applicants are strongly advised to review all official requirements carefully before the registration period opens to avoid submitting an invalid entry.

US announces next steps for DV-2026 winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Kentucky Consular Centre had confirmed that more than 20 million entries had been submitted for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme.

From the global pool of applicants, 129,516 prospective candidates had been selected in a randomised computerised drawing.

Winners had faced a strict September 30, 2026 deadline to complete their applications or permanently forfeit their places.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh