The Senior Correctional Centre in Accra organised a talent show called SCC Got Talent for juvenile inmates on September 14, 2026

Juvenile inmates performed music, dance, spoken-word poetry and drama under the theme Unearthing Talents Through Creative Arts

The Officer-in-Charge called on corporate bodies and churches to support the centre with training and mentorship opportunities

The Ghana Prisons Service held a talent showcase for juvenile inmates at the Senior Correctional Centre (SCC) in Accra, bringing an unexpected burst of creativity and emotion to the facility's Borstal Hall.

The Senior Correctional Centre in Accra hosts SCC Got Talent, giving juvenile inmates a stage to showcase their creative talents. Image credit: Ghana Prisons Service/FB

Source: Facebook

The event, christened "SCC Got Talent" and held under the theme "Unearthing Talents Through Creative Arts," was announced by the Ghana Prisons Service on its official Facebook page on September 14, 2026.

Young offenders took to the stage to perform in music, dance, spoken-word poetry and drama, turning the correctional facility into a platform for self-expression and personal transformation.

Juvenile inmate's performance moves the crowd

Several performances stood out for their raw honesty. One juvenile inmate performed an original song titled "Mama Don't Cry," using the moment to apologise to his mother and commit to changing the direction of his life.

Another delivered a spoken-word piece called "I Made a Mistake, But I Am Not a Mistake," making a direct appeal for society to extend grace and a second chance to young people who have erred.

The performances drew attention to what rehabilitation can look like when young people are given the space and tools to reflect, create and grow.

The Facebook post below contains photos from the Ghana Prisons Service’s SCC Got Talent event.

The Officer-in-Charge of the SCC, DDP Yayra Ashong-Mettle, addressed attendees and underscored the value of creative arts in the rehabilitation process. She noted that artistic expression builds discipline, encourages teamwork, boosts confidence and gives young inmates a constructive outlet for their emotions.

Ashong-Mettle also extended an appeal to corporate organisations, churches, charitable groups and practitioners in the creative arts to consider partnering with the centre to offer training and mentorship to the juvenile inmates.

The Ghana Prisons Service described the initiative as a demonstration of its broader commitment to correcting, reforming and reintegrating young offenders so they can return to society as responsible citizens.

The Ghana Prisons Service and Ghana Education Service oversee 37 inmates as they sit for the teacher licensure examination. Image credit: Ghana Prisons Service/FB

Source: Facebook

37 inmates sit for teacher licensure examination

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that thirty-seven inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison sat for the Teacher Licensure Examination on Monday, September 14, 2026, marking a significant step in Ghana's efforts to use education as a pathway for prisoner rehabilitation.

The Ghana Prisons Service shared the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, confirming that the examination took place at the prison facility under the supervision of two external invigilators, with additional support from Prisons Service officers.

All 37 participants had previously completed degree programmes, making them eligible to sit the professional examination that could qualify them to teach in Ghana's schools.

Source: YEN.com.gh