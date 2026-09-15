Ghanaian musician Quamina MP surprised fans on September 15 by unveiling a fresh low-cut hairstyle, ditching the signature dreadlocks he has worn for several years now

The "Amanfuor Girls" hitmaker captioned his new photos simply as "Call it whatever," drawing a wave of reactions from fans who are used to seeing him with dreads

Reactions to Quamina MP's transformation were mixed, with many fans gushing over his handsome new look while a few said they preferred his old dreadlocks style

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Ghanaian musician Quamina MP has switched up his signature look, ditching his dreadlocks for a fresh low-cut hairstyle that has caught fans by surprise.

Quamina MP shows off his fresh low-cut hairstyle in new photos shared to his Instagram page. Image credit: Quamina MP/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Quamina MP, born Emmanuel Kwamina Amonoo, broke into the Ghanaian music scene with his 2019 hit "Wiase Y3d3," featuring Kwesi Arthur and Yung C, which earned him nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He followed it up with "Amanfuor Girls," featuring Medikal, a song that urges people, especially married couples, to treat their loved ones with the love and respect they deserve.

The track became one of his biggest hits, earning him further VGMA nominations and cementing his reputation as one of Ghana's leading hiplife and hip hop acts.

Since then, he has built a catalogue of fan favourites including "Wo Y3 Guy," "Medusa," featuring Stonebwoy, and "Before You Go," with Camidoh, all while sporting the dreadlocks that had become part of his signature image.

Quamina MP's new low-cut hairstyle in photos

On September 15, the popular artiste shared new photos on his Instagram page showing off his fresh low-cut hairstyle, a significant departure from the dreadlocks he has worn for years.

The photos, posted to his page @quaminamp_, quickly caught the attention of his followers, many of whom appeared unprepared for the dramatic change.

In the caption accompanying the post, Quamina MP kept things brief and simple, writing only, "Call it whatever."

The low-cut gives him a cleaner, more polished appearance, quite different from the dreadlocked look fans have grown accustomed to seeing him in over the years.

Quamina MP's new look is below.

Fans react to Quamina MP's new look

The new look immediately set off a wave of reactions in the comment section, with many fans gushing over how handsome Quamina MP looked in his new style.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

abenaboatemaa commented:

"He fine like that ei 😍😍😍 he is looking super handsome 😍"

your_mum commented:

"Oh nooo whyy"

pixelstudios commented:

"Ei 😂 wouldn't hv recognized him if I met him anywhere"

kwekualen commented:

"You just know his mum is very proud of him right now."

Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband sparks transformation buzz

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ohemaa Mercy's ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo, similarly caught public attention after appearing noticeably transformed at the gospel singer's 2026 Tehillah Experience, held on September 13 at the Oil Dome, Royal House Chapel International, in Accra.

Fans could hardly recognise him, with many gushing over how sharp and different he looked, dressed in a black traditional outfit with gold beaded embroidery, sunglasses, and a neatly groomed beard.

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Source: YEN.com.gh