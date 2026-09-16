Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84, sparking sadness

His family confirmed the news in a statement, describing him as 'The Lion of Lufodo' and appealing for privacy

Fans began revisiting Jacobs' Instagram page after the announcement, where his last post dated back to October 2022

Olu Jacobs' final Instagram post has resurfaced online following the announcement of his death, drawing a wave of tributes from fans honouring one of Nigeria's most distinguished acting figures.

Olu Jacobs' final Instagram post resurfaces after the veteran Nollywood actor's death at age 84. Image credit: Hawanatu Konneh Network

Source: Facebook

The veteran actor, whose full name was Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 84.

Born on July 11, 1942, Jacobs built a career that stretched across theatre, television, and film, earning him a place among the most respected names in Nigerian entertainment and beyond.

His family confirmed the news in a statement posted on Instagram, referring to him as "The Lion of Lufodo."

They expressed gratitude for his life while urging bloggers and social media influencers to give them space to grieve, asking that their privacy be respected during the period of mourning.

Olu Jacobs' last Instagram post

As news of his passing spread, many social media users found themselves drawn back to his Instagram page, where his final post turned out to be a birthday tribute published by DSTV in October 2022 to mark his 80th birthday.

The post had sat quietly on the page for nearly four years before it suddenly became a focal point for those processing his death.

Followers left comments paying their respects and reflecting on what Jacobs had meant to Nigerian entertainment, with several describing him as a fighter and honouring the memories he created through his work.

Jacobs had been largely absent from the public eye in the years leading up to his death, with ongoing concerns about his health keeping him away from the spotlight he once commanded so naturally.

Olu Jacobs' life and legacy

Beyond Nollywood, Olu Jacobs built a reputation that extended into British television and theatre, giving his career a reach that went well beyond the African continent.

He was married to fellow veteran actress Joke Silva, who had spoken warmly about their relationship over the years and publicly celebrated him on his birthdays.

As tributes continue to pour in, his last Instagram update has become a quiet but poignant reminder of the gap he leaves behind in Nigerian cinema.

The last Instagram post of Olu Jacobs is below.

Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nollywood actress Nimmy Ferrari’s death, announced by fellow actress Kemity in an emotional social media post.

The circumstances remain unconfirmed, while reports about her final days continue to circulate.

Nimmy Ferrari had reportedly completed a new house in Sagamu and was preparing for a housewarming celebration just days before her death.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh