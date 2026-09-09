Australia's Department of Home Affairs released official guidance on the validity period of English language test scores for visa applicants

The validity of test results can extend up to three years, but the exact duration depends on the specific visa subclass being pursued

Foreigners who sat their English tests before recent changes to the approved list may still be eligible to use their scores

Foreign nationals planning to move to Australia now have clearer guidance on how long their English language test scores remain usable during the visa application process.

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published official advice confirming that recognised English language examination results can remain valid for as long as three years.

Australia clarifies how long English test results are valid for visa applications. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, that window is not blanket across all pathways, the precise timeframe hinges on the specific visa subclass an applicant is pursuing.

English test validity rules for Australian visas

The guidance also addresses a significant administrative shift: the list of English language tests accepted for Australian visa purposes has previously been revised.

As a result, applicants who completed their examinations before those changes took effect are not automatically disqualified from using their scores.

The Department of Home Affairs stated:

"The English language tests approved for Australian visa purposes changed. If you took a test before this date, your result may still be valid as proof of competent English for up to 3 years, depending on the visa subclass."

This means older scores could still serve as valid proof of competent English, subject to the rules governing each individual visa category.

Applicants are strongly advised to confirm the requirements tied to their chosen pathway before lodging any formal application, as a three-year-old result will not be automatically accepted across every visa stream.

What prospective migrants to Australia need to know

Demonstrating English proficiency remains a fundamental requirement for those seeking to work, study, or settle permanently in Australia.

The three-year maximum offers applicants a substantial window to use their existing results without immediately retaking an examination.

Nevertheless, anyone uncertain about whether their certification is still current should consult the Australian government's official immigration portal directly to receive guidance specific to their situation.

Australian states student visa stay limit

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Australian Department of Home Affairs had released official guidance on how long international students could stay in the country on a Subclass 500 visa.

The student visa allowed holders to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their academic programme was in session.

Application fees for the Subclass 500 visa started from AUD 2,500 (GH₵20,478), with concessions available in limited circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh