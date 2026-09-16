Pro Ref admitted an error of judgement occurred during Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United on September 13

VAR official Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus were stood down from the next round of Premier League fixtures as a result

Man City manager Enzo Maresca weighed in on the controversy, referencing a similar incident from his time at City three years ago

Enzo Maresca has reacted to the controversial decision that allowed Erling Haaland's goal to stand in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The 60th-minute strike had initially been ruled out for offside by referee Michael Oliver.

Enzo Maresca Breaks Silence After Haaland's Offside Goal and Pro Ref's Apology to Man United. Photo credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty, @PLMatchCentre/X and Michael Regan/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

However, VAR official Matt Donohue intervened after reviewing the incident with semi-automated offside technology and overturned the decision.

The goal proved decisive as City claimed the Manchester derby win and moved level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Pro Ref admits mistake over Haaland goal

Pro Ref later acknowledged that the decision should have been sent back to Oliver for an on-field review rather than being settled by VAR.

According to BBC Sport, Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus have also been informed that they will not officiate during the next round of Premier League fixtures from September 18 to 20.

The admission has added to the debate surrounding the use of VAR and the level of intervention required from match officials.

Enzo Maresca reacts to Haaland's offside goal

Maresca offered a pointed response when asked about the incident, recalling a similar controversy from his time as a Chelsea player.

"Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you," the Man City boss said, as quoted by CityXtra.

"Three years ago, when I was here, it happened exactly the same against Man United; we lost the derby there. The goal was not a regular goal, if you remember?

"And to be honest, no one apologised. We are still waiting for the apology for that goal. Sometimes it happens for you, sometimes against you. It's football..."

The Man City boss ultimately acknowledged that controversial decisions can go either way, but his comments highlighted his frustration over the lack of an apology following the earlier incident.

United coach reacts to Haaland’s controversial goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United manager Michael Carrick unveiled what match officials told him after Erling Haaland’s controversial goal.

Carrick insisted the Manchester City striker’s match-winning effort should have been ruled offside.

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Source: YEN.com.gh