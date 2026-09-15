A fruit juice product linked to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surfaced online after it was featured on UTV's morning show on Tuesday, September 14, 2026

Journalist Anim Addo introduced the Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice to viewers, describing it as a natural fruit drink available in several varieties

The product's association with one of Ghana's most prominent traditional rulers drew considerable attention online following its televised appearance

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A fruit juice product bearing the name of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has attracted public attention after it was showcased on UTV's morning programme on Tuesday, 14 September 2026.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's owned multi-fruit juice surfaces online, sparking buzz. Image credit: Dek360Ghana, UTV

Source: Facebook

The product, called Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice, was introduced to viewers by journalist Anim Addo during the broadcast.

Anim Addo described the drink as a natural fruit-based beverage connected to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and walked viewers through its available varieties, noting that consumers have several options to choose from based on personal preference.

Bodukwan multi-fruit juice linked to Asantehene

The Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice is presented as a natural fruit drink, with its product description placing emphasis on its fruit content.

The name Bodukwan gives the product a distinct identity, and its connection to the Asantehene has been central to the attention it has received since the UTV appearance.

Following the morning show segment, clips about the product circulated online, with many users reacting to the novelty of seeing a beverage associated with the Asantehene.

Who Is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II?

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, having ascended to the Golden Stool on 26 April 1999. He succeeded the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II to become the paramount ruler of the Asante Kingdom.

Outside his traditional duties, the Asantehene has been active in areas including education, healthcare and economic development.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has supported a range of community projects, with a particular focus on improving access to education and healthcare services for people within and beyond the Ashanti Region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also recognised for his international engagements and his efforts to preserve and promote Asante cultural heritage.

As one of Ghana's most prominent traditional rulers, his activities consistently attract significant interest both domestically and internationally.

The X video showing Otunfuo's fruit juice is below.

Otumfuo's diaspora unity speech draws admiration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s message to the Asante diaspora on unity during his United States tour.

His remarks formed part of a two-week working visit that included a royal address at Howard University and the historic Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar.

Otumfuo’s call for togetherness drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians online, with many praising him as a wise and peace-loving leader.

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Source: YEN.com.gh