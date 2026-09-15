Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's Owned Multi-Fruit Juice Surfaces Online, Sparks Buzz
- A fruit juice product linked to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surfaced online after it was featured on UTV's morning show on Tuesday, September 14, 2026
- Journalist Anim Addo introduced the Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice to viewers, describing it as a natural fruit drink available in several varieties
- The product's association with one of Ghana's most prominent traditional rulers drew considerable attention online following its televised appearance
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
A fruit juice product bearing the name of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has attracted public attention after it was showcased on UTV's morning programme on Tuesday, 14 September 2026.
The product, called Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice, was introduced to viewers by journalist Anim Addo during the broadcast.
Anim Addo described the drink as a natural fruit-based beverage connected to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and walked viewers through its available varieties, noting that consumers have several options to choose from based on personal preference.
Bodukwan multi-fruit juice linked to Asantehene
The Bodukwan Multi-Fruit Juice is presented as a natural fruit drink, with its product description placing emphasis on its fruit content.
The name Bodukwan gives the product a distinct identity, and its connection to the Asantehene has been central to the attention it has received since the UTV appearance.
Following the morning show segment, clips about the product circulated online, with many users reacting to the novelty of seeing a beverage associated with the Asantehene.
Who Is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II?
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the 16th Asantehene, having ascended to the Golden Stool on 26 April 1999. He succeeded the late Otumfuo Opoku Ware II to become the paramount ruler of the Asante Kingdom.
Outside his traditional duties, the Asantehene has been active in areas including education, healthcare and economic development.
The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has supported a range of community projects, with a particular focus on improving access to education and healthcare services for people within and beyond the Ashanti Region.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also recognised for his international engagements and his efforts to preserve and promote Asante cultural heritage.
As one of Ghana's most prominent traditional rulers, his activities consistently attract significant interest both domestically and internationally.
The X video showing Otunfuo's fruit juice is below.
Otumfuo's diaspora unity speech draws admiration
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s message to the Asante diaspora on unity during his United States tour.
His remarks formed part of a two-week working visit that included a royal address at Howard University and the historic Akwasidae Kese Grand Durbar.
Otumfuo’s call for togetherness drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians online, with many praising him as a wise and peace-loving leader.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh