Australia has introduced a travel arrangement covering a select group of international passport holders

The new entry option could make short visits to the country easier for eligible travellers

However, several countries have been left out of the arrangement

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Australia has confirmed a list of 34 countries and territories whose passport holders can apply for an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) instead of a conventional visa for eligible short-term visits.

The digital travel authorisation allows successful applicants to visit Australia multiple times within a 12-month period, with each stay lasting up to three months.

Full list of 34 countries whose citizens can enter Australia with an ETA instead of a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The arrangement provides eligible travellers with a simpler way to obtain permission to travel to Australia for tourism and other permitted short-term purposes.

Australia ETA: Conditions travellers must meet

According to Australian government guidance, applicants must hold a valid passport issued by one of the countries or territories included in the ETA programme.

The ETA is designed for short visits, and eligible travellers can enter Australia as often as they wish during the 12-month validity period, provided they meet the relevant conditions.

However, Australia has clarified that certain travel documents are not accepted for the ETA programme.

These include non-citizen passports, certificates of identity and emergency travel documents such as a Titre de Voyage.

Full list of 34 countries and territories

Citizens or eligible passport holders from the following countries and territories can apply for an Australian ETA:

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China)

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Monaco

Norway

Portugal

Republic of San Marino

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan (excluding diplomatic or official passports)

The Netherlands

United Kingdom (British Citizen passports)

United Kingdom (British National (Overseas) passports)

United States of America

Vatican City

African countries not included

The list is dominated by European countries, alongside selected Asian economies and North American nations such as Canada and the United States.

Several Asian countries and territories, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Brunei and Hong Kong, are also included.

However, no African country appears on the list of ETA-eligible nations and territories.

This means passport holders from countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa must continue to obtain an appropriate Australian visa before travelling.

Travellers from several countries in the Middle East and Latin America are also not included in the ETA arrangement and may need to use other visa pathways depending on their circumstances.

New Zealand lists countries eligible for NZeTA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that New Zealand had introduced a travel arrangement that could make visiting the country easier for citizens of several nations.

The scheme covered a wide range of countries across different regions, with eligible travellers able to use a digital travel authorisation.

However, the list also revealed some notable countries whose citizens were not covered by the arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh