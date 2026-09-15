Ola Michael Responds to Bishop Obinim Amid Oil Video Controversy, Turns Heads
- Radio personality Ola Michael has responded to Bishop Obinim's prayer against
- Ola Michael instead called on God to forgive Obinim for allegedly deceiving the public
- His unexpected response sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media
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Ghanaian radio personality Ola Michael has fired back at Bishop Obinim in a striking video that has set social media ablaze, replicating the bishop's own style of prayer using anointing oil to deliver his response.
In a Facebook video shared by GhPage News on Facebook on 14 September 2026, Ola Michael was seen holding a bottle of anointing oil as he addressed Obinim’s earlier prayer.
In the prayer, the bishop had called on God to act against Ola Michael whenever he ate or breathed air, accusing the radio host of lying about the source of information regarding Florence Obinim’s divorce from the bishop.
Ola Michael replicates Obinim's oil video
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Rather than simply defending himself, Ola Michael took a more pointed approach.
Mirroring Obinim's own method, he poured anointing oil and called on God to forgive the bishop for what he described as lying to and deceiving the public, using the name of God to amass wealth, and causing suffering to the mother of his children.
The move was widely seen as a calculated and dramatic response, given that Ola Michael adopted the very spiritual theatrics that have long been associated with Bishop Obinim's public ministry.
The Facebook post below has the video of Obinim and Ola Michael's unexpected response.
Reactions to Ola Michael's unexpected response
The video quickly drew strong reactions across social media platforms, with many Ghanaians finding the exchange both surprising and entertaining.
YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:
Asiedu Clifford wrote:
"Howw 🤔. Congregation clapping and the Amen too 😅."
Ayibor Ferguson commented:
"By their fruits 🍓🍑."
Wisdom Godoe wrote:
"Hahahaha the matter turn fire for 🔥 fire."
Teye Solomon added:
"Obinim wants to have social media with Ola, okay, let's see how it goes, eer."
Supa Sol Systa asked:
"So after this divorce saga, Obinim preach at all? Eiii."
Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga
YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.
This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh