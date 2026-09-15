Radio personality Ola Michael has responded to Bishop Obinim's prayer against

Ola Michael instead called on God to forgive Obinim for allegedly deceiving the public

His unexpected response sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media

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Ghanaian radio personality Ola Michael has fired back at Bishop Obinim in a striking video that has set social media ablaze, replicating the bishop's own style of prayer using anointing oil to deliver his response.

Radio personality Ola Michael's unexpected response to Bishop Obinim’s prayer with anointing oil sparks strong reactions from Ghanaians. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

In a Facebook video shared by GhPage News on Facebook on 14 September 2026, Ola Michael was seen holding a bottle of anointing oil as he addressed Obinim’s earlier prayer.

In the prayer, the bishop had called on God to act against Ola Michael whenever he ate or breathed air, accusing the radio host of lying about the source of information regarding Florence Obinim’s divorce from the bishop.

Ola Michael replicates Obinim's oil video

Rather than simply defending himself, Ola Michael took a more pointed approach.

Mirroring Obinim's own method, he poured anointing oil and called on God to forgive the bishop for what he described as lying to and deceiving the public, using the name of God to amass wealth, and causing suffering to the mother of his children.

The move was widely seen as a calculated and dramatic response, given that Ola Michael adopted the very spiritual theatrics that have long been associated with Bishop Obinim's public ministry.

The Facebook post below has the video of Obinim and Ola Michael's unexpected response.

Reactions to Ola Michael's unexpected response

The video quickly drew strong reactions across social media platforms, with many Ghanaians finding the exchange both surprising and entertaining.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Asiedu Clifford wrote:

"Howw 🤔. Congregation clapping and the Amen too 😅."

Ayibor Ferguson commented:

"By their fruits 🍓🍑."

Wisdom Godoe wrote:

"Hahahaha the matter turn fire for 🔥 fire."

Teye Solomon added:

"Obinim wants to have social media with Ola, okay, let's see how it goes, eer."

Supa Sol Systa asked:

"So after this divorce saga, Obinim preach at all? Eiii."

Obinim's son pops up amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Promise Obinim, the son of Florence and Bishop Obinim, who was recently filmed partying in Spain as news of his parents' divorce unfolds.

This striking contrast between celebration abroad and the emotional turmoil at home has left many wondering how a family known for their public life is navigating such significant personal upheaval.

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Source: YEN.com.gh