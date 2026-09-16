Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover shared he tracked down banana seller Sahadatu Seidu after the Flowerpot Interchange incident in November 2024

The former Greater Accra Regional Minister said he handed the trader GH¢5,000 and offered a personal apology following the confrontation

Titus-Glover explained what triggered his actions at the newly commissioned GH¢677 million interchange and what he found when he arrived

Aspiring NPP National Organiser and former Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has opened up about the aftermath of a widely circulated incident in which he broke a trader's table at the Flowerpot Interchange in Accra.

Titus-Glover explains the Flowerpot Interchange incident, his apology to banana seller Sahadatu Seidu and the GH¢5,000 support he gave her after the incident. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking on Channel One TV's Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Tuesday, September 15, Titus-Glover shared that he later returned to the area, located the affected banana seller, Sahadatu Seidu, and offered her a personal apology.

He also handed her GH¢5,000 to help her restart her livelihood.

"Later I went back and looked for the woman. I apologised to her. I said, look, I gave the same warning. Nobody should come and hawk. But because of what has happened, I'm sorry, take this GH¢5,000 and go and set up and do something nice with that," he said.

The Flowerpot Interchange incident

The confrontation took place shortly after then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the GH¢677 million Flowerpot Interchange on November 19, 2024.

As Regional Minister at the time, Titus-Glover had issued a clear directive warning traders against hawking, erecting kiosks, or setting up containers in the vicinity of the newly built structure.

He recounted that the following morning, a video circulating online showed traders already returning to the area, which angered him.

He then drove from his home in Community 12 to the interchange before the Ledzokuku Municipal Chief Executive, whom he had called, could arrive on the scene.

"When I got there, the banana was on the table. And that was when you saw me breaking the table and lifting the banana and asking her to leave. I wanted to send a signal," he said.

He was keen to clarify the limits of what he did, noting that he broke the table on which the bananas were displayed but did not destroy the produce itself.

"I didn't destroy the banana. Yes, I broke the table," he said.

The Facebook post below contains the interview in which Titus-Glover recounted the Flowerpot incident.

Titus-Glover maintained that his actions were driven by a desire to enforce the earlier directive and deter other traders from flouting it.

He noted that by the time he arrived at the scene, the coconut seller he had seen in the video had already left, and it was the banana seller he encountered instead.

His subsequent apology and financial gesture, he said, were meant to acknowledge the personal impact the incident had on Sahadatu Seidu and to support her in finding a new way to earn a living.

At the state funeral for the eight fallen officials, Hon. Titus-Glover shows emotion with tears in his eyes. Photo credit: Titus-Glover

Source: Facebook

Helicopter crash: Titus-Glover weeps at state funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, could not hold back his tears at the state funeral held for the eight state officials who died in a helicopter crash.

The politician was captured visibly overcome with emotion during the funeral as the nation paid tribute to the eight men who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh