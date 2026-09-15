Bishop Daniel Obinim stated in a leaked audio that he will not hand over any of his properties to Florence amid their ongoing divorce

The dispute between the two gospel personalities has drawn public attention to Obinim's real estate holdings across Accra, Tema and beyond

Among the properties linked to Obinim are a Trasacco Valley mansion, a 21-unit block of shops in Tema and a four-storey hostel

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Bishop Daniel Obinim's claim that he has no intention of relinquishing his properties to estranged wife Florence Obinim has put a spotlight on the considerable real estate portfolio associated with the founder of International God's Way Church.

Bishop Obinim's 5 major properties surface amid his divorce saga with Florence Obinim. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Gossip24TV

Source: Facebook

The statement, which emerged through a reported leaked audio recording, came amid the couple's ongoing divorce proceedings and reignited public interest in the assets Bishop Obinim has accumulated over the years.

Bishop Obinim's properties in Accra

Among the most talked-about acquisitions is a mansion located in Trasacco Valley, East Legon, which the preacher announced in 2026. His son, Gifted Obinim, later shared glimpses of the property online, drawing attention to its size and appointments.

A second property has been linked to Obinim at Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra. Reports indicate the facility includes a guest house and additional structures. The property drew renewed attention earlier in 2026 after a fire reportedly damaged part of the building.

Abroso Guest House is another establishment that has featured in coverage of Obinim's business interests, though the preacher himself previously contested the claim that he personally owns it. He explained that the property is operated through a separate company in which he holds a directorship alongside two others.

Tema shops and the four-storey hostel

A 21-unit block of shops in Tema also features prominently among the properties publicly linked to the man of God. That particular asset came under scrutiny during a tax dispute with the Ghana Revenue Authority, which maintained that the shops were connected to Obinim. The shops have been reported to generate rental income.

Obinim also disclosed during discussions about his marriage that he had transferred a four-storey hostel to Florence, describing it as a property that brings in roughly GH¢40,000 every month.

While these five properties are among the most documented assets associated with Obinim, reports suggest his portfolio extends beyond real estate to include a collection of high-value vehicles.

Afia Schwarznegger blats Obinim over marital saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Afia Schwarzenegger’s criticism of Bishop Daniel Obinim over an alleged fake marriage certificate.

She said she would forward the audio recording to the Inspector-General of Police and support Florence Obinim in the dispute.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of the couple’s reported marital crisis, including claims about property and financial benefits. The authenticity of the recording and the legal implications of the alleged document remain central to the developing story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh