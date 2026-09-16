Bartina Koeman, wife of former Barcelona and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman, passed away on Tuesday, September 15

Bartina had been battling cancer since 2010, with the disease returning in 2018 and metastases detected last year

Koeman announced her passing on Instagram, describing her as someone who supported him through his coaching career

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Bartina Koeman, the wife of Dutch football coach Ronald Koeman, died on Tuesday, September 15, at the age of 65 following a long battle with cancer.

Bartina Koeman, the wife of former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, passes away after battle with cancer. Photo credit: @bartinakoeman/Instagram and Eric Alonso/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Bartina Koeman dies after long battle with cancer

Ronald Koeman broke the news on Instagram, writing:

"With intense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our dearest mom and grandma ♥️"

Bartina was first diagnosed with bosom cancer in 2010. After recovering, the illness returned in 2018, and in 2023, as Ronald embarked on his second tenure as head coach of the Dutch national team, she received a diagnosis of chronic bosom cancer.

Metastases were subsequently detected last year, though treatments had been showing positive results, according to what Koeman shared in December 2025 on Eva Jinek's talk show.

Her final post on social media, published roughly six weeks before her passing, showed a photo of herself alongside her husband, captioned:

"The rest is unimportant in life 🙏❤️"

Celebrating the quiet legacy of Bartina Koeman

Beyond being one of the Netherlands' most recognised football wives, Bartina was an entrepreneur who built her own cosmetics and skincare line.

She and Ronald married in 1985, at a time when he was still turning out for Ajax, and she remained a constant presence through a coaching career that would take him to the very top of European football, including a stint as manager of FC Barcelona.

According to Dutch publication NOS, the couple have three children together.

Their youngest, Ronald Koeman Jr., is a goalkeeper currently playing for Eredivisie side Telstar and became a father for the first time just days before his mother's passing — the baby being the fourth grandchild for Ronald and Bartina.

When Ronald Koeman stepped down as Netherlands national team coach following the 2026 World Cup held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, he singled out his wife in his farewell remarks.

"My wife Bartina supported and encouraged me every day, despite her own illness, to finish my work as national coach. That is a testament to incredible strength. I am more grateful to her for that than I will ever be able to put into words," he said, as cited by People.

Sam Ayew Yeboah mourns wife

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Sam Ayew Yeboah is mourning the loss of his wife, Sherri Yeboah, after her three-year battle with bone cancer in Texas.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder represented Ghana at CHAN 2019 and also received a Black Stars call-up.

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Source: YEN.com.gh