TV3 presenter Beatrice Adu publicly challenged NPP's Mayor Senyo over his Facebook post claiming she had been appointed Director of Communications for the Ghana School of Law

Senyo's post warned viewers to read the political environment behind her journalism, accusing her of blurring the line between independent media and political power

Adu denied any association with the Ghana School of Law and called out the culture of tagging media professionals with political labels

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TV3 presenter Beatrice Abena Adu has broken her silence, pushing back sharply against NPP Volta Regional Youth Organiser Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, widely known as Mayor Senyo, after he claimed on Facebook that she had received an appointment.

TV3 presenter Beatrice Adu fires back at NPP's Mayor Senyo over the Ghana School of Law appointment claim. Photo source: Beatrice Abena Adu, Mayor Senyo

Source: Facebook

The prominent NPP politician alleged in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 13, 2026, that the TV3 New Day co-host had been appointed Director of Communications for the Ghana School of Law.

Senyo's post, which circulated widely on Monday, 14 September 2026, named Adu by name and alleged she held the position under the administration of Raymond Atuguba, the current Director of Legal Education, while continuing to anchor news and host programmes at TV3.

He urged viewers to consider the political context behind her interviews, writing that the "real issue is not whether she has the right to do her job as a journalist or to accept a public appointment," but rather one of perception and political proximity.

The Facebook post of Mayor Senyo making the allegations against Beatrice Adu is below:

Beatrice Adu denies law appointment allegations

Adu, co-host of TV3's "New Day" and host of "Agenda", responded directly and at length on Facebook, stating she had never had any association with the Ghana School of Law and had yet to receive any appointment letter.

The renowned Ghanaian media personality called on Senyo to produce the document he claimed to have seen.

"I am looking forward to receiving from you the appointment letter as you have sighted," she wrote, challenging him to back up his claim. "I don't think social media gives you the right to publish anything because it is on your chest."

The popular TV3 presenter acknowledged she typically ignores such posts but said she chose to respond this time so that political figures would understand the harm of publicly tagging journalists with party labels.

Beatrice Adu pointed directly to Senyo's role as an NPP executive, suggesting his post was politically motivated rather than a genuine concern about media ethics.

"I rarely respond to insults from foot soldiers of Ghana's major political parties, particularly from those of the NPP and NDC because I am a professional," she wrote. "It becomes more troubling and unfortunate when officers like you get deeply involved in this manner."

Adu made clear she has no issue with the principle of a journalist taking up a legitimate public role but objected firmly to what she described as aspersions cast on her credibility and the broader culture of politically branding media professionals.

The Facebook post of Beatrice Adu's full response to Mayor Senyo's allegations is below:

Reactions to Beatrice Adu's response to allegations

The post drew a wave of reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Frank Koffson Anyomi wrote:

"You are a Ghanaian. Therefore, don't shy away from any appointment if it comes your way. Ghana is for Ghanaians."

Kadiri Aliu Wunpini said:

"It makes sense 🙏. Good response without insults. Mayor Senyo, over to you. Shalom."

Dziwornu Kuivi commented:

"They just don't like being asked the hard question. When you moderate, they hate it when you push them to speak to the issues devoid of propaganda. They are perfidious propagandists. Ignore them. But should it get to a level where your person and integrity are marred, don't forget to seek legal remedy."

Emmanuel Samani set to contest GAMLS position

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Emmanuel Samani’s declaration to contest the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists General Secretary position for the 2026 to 2028 term.

The Joy News Prime anchor noted that he was combining nearly a decade of medical laboratory experience with his background in journalism and health communication.

Samani’s campaign was built around visibility, influence and impact, with a focus on member welfare and giving laboratory scientists a stronger voice in healthcare decisions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh