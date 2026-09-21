Australia's Department of Home Affairs temporarily paused Subclass 462 Work and Holiday Visa applications for passport holders from 27 countries

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed on 16 August 2026 that processing of Work and Holiday Maker visas has slowed significantly

The 27-country list is subject to change, and applicants are advised to check the Department of Home Affairs website regularly for updates

Australia has temporarily halted Subclass 462 Work and Holiday Visa applications for citizens of 27 countries, with the Department of Home Affairs citing strong demand and annual grant caps as the driving factors behind the move.

Australia pauses Subclass 462 Work and Holiday Visa applications for 27 countries amid high demand and annual caps. Image credit: DjelicS/iStock, britannica

Source: UGC

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke addressed the slowdown at a press conference on 16 August 2026, acknowledging that processing of Work and Holiday Maker visas had decelerated.

However, subsequent changes to the Department of Home Affairs website indicated a broader impact, with Subclass 462 applications now suspended for passport holders from nearly three dozen nations.

Australia: What the Subclass 462 pause means

The Subclass 462 Work and Holiday Visa is designed for young people from participating countries who wish to holiday in Australia while taking on short-term work or study.

According to the Department, applications are paused when demand is so high that the number of lodgements risks exceeding the available annual cap.

The Department's official explanation states:

"Applications are temporarily paused. This may happen when the cap is nearly filled or to spread out visa application lodgements throughout the program year. Lodgements may also be paused to support the Government's migration settings while ensuring the programme operates sustainably."

The suspension carries real consequences for sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, tourism, and regional businesses, which rely heavily on Work and Holiday Makers to fill seasonal and short-term labour shortages.

27 countries hit by Australia’s visa pause

As of 21 September 2026, the following countries are subject to the pause:

Argentina Austria Brazil Chile China Czech Republic Ecuador Greece Hungary India Indonesia Israel Luxembourg Malaysia Mongolia Papua New Guinea Peru Poland Portugal Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia Spain Switzerland Thailand Uruguay Vietnam

The Department of Home Affairs has advised that this list may change at any time.

Prospective applicants from the affected countries are encouraged to check the Department's website regularly for updates on when applications may reopen.

UK lists countries eligible for Electronic Visa Waiver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had shared a fresh update for nationals of five Gulf countries planning to travel to Britain.

This confirms that citizens of the selected countries can qualify for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) when they meet the required conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh