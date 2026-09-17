The Canadian government published a list of 67 countries whose passport holders can apply for a work permit directly upon arrival in Canada

Citizens from eligible nations can request employment authorisation at airports or border crossings without securing a permit before travelling

Applicants must still present full documentation to border officials, including a valid job offer and proof of employer compliance

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Canada has opened a more direct route to employment authorisation for passport holders from 67 countries, allowing them to apply for a work permit at a port of entry rather than through an overseas embassy or visa office before departure.

The updated guidance, issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), applies to citizens of visa-exempt nations as well as travellers covered under reciprocal youth mobility schemes or bilateral trade agreements with Canada.

Canada lists 67 countries whose citizens can apply for work permit at port of entry. Photo credit: JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN & Chris Jongkind/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The pathway is designed to ease pressure on international visa processing offices while also addressing labour shortages in key sectors of the Canadian economy.

Who qualifies for a port-of-entry application

According to the official Canadian government guidelines, travellers who wish to use this route must hold citizenship or residency status from a recognised visa-exempt country.

The guidance states that applicants must "be from a visa-exempt country or territory or be a visa-exempt traveller (for example, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.)."

The eligible list spans several regions. European nations represented include Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania (for electronic passport holders only), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Vatican City State.

British citizens and those holding British National (Overseas) or British Overseas status are also included, along with residents of Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn Island, Saint Helena, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

In the Americas and Caribbean, the Bahamas, Barbados, and Chile qualify. The Asia-Pacific and Middle East bloc includes Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong SAR, Israel (with a national Israeli passport), Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Samoa, Singapore, the Solomon Islands, Taiwan (ordinary passport with a personal identification number), and the United Arab Emirates.

What travellers must prepare before arriving

Despite the more streamlined process, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) still requires applicants to present a complete set of supporting documents at the point of entry.

These include a valid job offer, evidence of employer compliance with Canadian regulations, and any necessary medical or background clearance documentation.

The Canadian government was clear that while the guidelines enable border applications, final admission remains entirely at the discretion of border officials. Incomplete or insufficient documentation will result in a refusal, regardless of the applicant's nationality.

The government's own guidance acknowledges that the standard expectation remains to apply before travelling:

"You should apply for your work permit before you travel to Canada. However, you and any accompanying family members can apply when you enter Canada if you're eligible."

Canada lists age requirement for work permits

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had unveiled an important update for young foreigners hoping to live, work and travel in the country.

The latest rules contained a key age requirement that applicants needed to know before making plans.

The list of eligible countries also contained an important detail for many aspiring travellers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh