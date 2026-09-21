The Ghana Football Association has appointed a former Black Stars midfielder as assistant coach of the senior men's national team

The ex-player, who previously coached Great Olympics, replaces Desmond Ofei in the Black Stars technical setup

The appointment is part of a GFA technical restructuring ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed former Ghana international Godwin Attram as the new assistant coach of the Black Stars.

Godwin Attram replaces Desmond Ofei as the new Black Stars assistant coach. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

GFA appoints new Black Stars assistant coach

The announcement was made on Monday, September 21, as the GFA reshapes the national team’s technical setup ahead of upcoming international assignments.

Attram replaces Desmond Ofei, who has been reassigned to focus fully on the Black Meteors, Ghana’s U23 side, as they prepare for the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Ofei previously served in a combined technical role involving multiple national teams but will now concentrate on guiding the Black Meteors through their upcoming assignments.

Why GFA is restructuring Black Stars technical team

The GFA confirmed that the appointment forms part of a broader technical reorganisation intended to strengthen the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign and other international assignments.

Ofei's previous dual role, which saw him manage responsibilities with both the Black Stars and the Black Satellites before transitioning to the Black Meteors, has now been separated to allow both teams to receive more focused technical leadership.

The restructuring signals the federation's intent to build a more structured coaching framework across its national team programmes as Ghana prepares for a demanding competitive calendar.

What does Godwin Attram bring to the Black Stars

Attram brings considerable experience to the senior national team setup, having represented Ghana at the international level during his playing days.

Data from Transfermarkt indicates that the 46-year-old made nine appearances for the Black Stars, scoring one in the process.

His club career included stints at PSV Eindhoven and Silkeborg IF, where he operated as a playmaker.

Watch one of Attram's most talked-about goals during his playing days, as shared on Youtube:

After retiring from professional football, he transitioned into coaching and served as head coach of Ghanaian top-flight club Great Olympics.

He has also been involved in various national youth team structures, earning recognition for his focus on player development and his contemporary approach to coaching.

GFA reappoints Carlos Queiroz as Ghana coach

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association had reached an agreement with Carlos Queiroz to continue as Black Stars head coach earlier this month.

His previous contract, which covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup, had expired before the new deal was finalised.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh