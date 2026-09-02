Brazil's foreign ministry rolled out an electronic temporary visa system on September 1, 2026 for nationals from visa-exempt countries

The digital shift targets foreign nationals seeking to study, work, invest, or live as digital nomads in Brazil under the VITEM framework

Despite the official launch, several Brazilian consulates were still publishing outdated processing instructions as of early September 2026

Brazil has moved temporary visas online for citizens of countries that already enjoy short-stay exemptions, ending the routine requirement to physically submit passports for consular stickers.

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated the new electronic system for temporary visas, known as VITEM, on September 1, 2026.

Brazil launches digital temporary visas for travellers from its visa-exempt countries. Photo credit: EVARISTO SA & Image Photo Agency/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The change applies specifically to passport holders from nations currently covered by Brazil's short-stay visitor visa waiver, and it targets those who need to remain in the country beyond a brief holiday or business trip.

Who benefits from the new digital system

Citizens of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Japan, South Korea, and a number of Latin American nations are among those who stand to benefit.

The update covers individuals relocating to Brazil to pursue education, employment, family reunification, research, investment, or remote work under the VITEM XIV digital nomad classification.

Nationals of the United States, Canada, and Australia are not included. Since April 10, 2025, travellers from those three countries have needed an e-Visa even for standard tourist visits and fall outside the exemption scheme entirely.

How the application process works

Applicants will use Brazil's Sistema Consular Integrado portal to complete their forms and upload supporting documents.

Once a submission is approved, the consular system generates a digital visa document and delivers it directly to the applicant's registered email address.

The approach mirrors a pilot electronic VITEM scheme trialled in 2025, in which approved applicants received a downloadable PDF containing a QR code.

The legal basis for this already exists within Brazilian law. Article 26 of Decree No. 9,199 of November 20, 2017 states that "a visa may be applied for and issued electronically, without the corresponding consular visa sticker being placed in the travel document," and permits fees and supporting paperwork to be handled through digital channels.

Consular officers retain the authority to request physical documents or schedule an in-person interview where an individual case warrants it.

Certain visa categories linked to local employment also still require prior residence authorisation through the federal MigranteWeb platform before the consulate can issue the electronic visa.

All temporary visa holders must additionally complete mandatory post-arrival registration with Brazil's Federal Police.

Eligibility requirements have not changed; only the administrative process has shifted to a digital format.

Despite the official 1 September 2026 launch date, the rollout across Brazil's global diplomatic network is still catching up.

As of early September 2026, consulate websites in cities including New York, Montreal, Paris, London, Barcelona, Geneva, and Porto were continuing to direct applicants towards in-person appointments or postal passport submissions.

Travellers are advised to check directly with their nearest Brazilian consulate before dispatching any documents.

Thailand announces new visa-free rules

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Thailand had introduced a major change to its visa rules, affecting travellers from several countries.

The new policy brought changes to how long eligible visitors could stay and how they entered the country.

Ghanaian travellers were advised to take note of the new requirements before planning their next trip to Thailand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh