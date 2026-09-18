The UK has released a fresh travel update affecting citizens of selected countries

The latest guidance highlights a special route available to eligible travellers planning to enter Britain

The details reveal the countries covered and what the arrangement means for those hoping to travel

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The United Kingdom has released a fresh update for nationals of five Gulf countries planning to travel to Britain.

The latest guidance confirms that citizens of the selected countries can qualify for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) when they meet the required conditions.

UK releases names of countries whose citizens qualify for its electronic visa waiver. Photo credit: Bloomberg & Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The scheme provides eligible travellers with a digital route to travel to the UK without going through the standard entry visa application process.

UK names five countries eligible for EVW

Updated guidance published on the UK government’s official website confirms that the Electronic Visa Waiver concession applies to nationals of five Middle Eastern countries.

The countries listed are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

The official guidance states that an exception applies where an applicant holds an Electronic Visa Waiver document, specifically covering nationals or citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

How the Electronic Visa Waiver works

The Electronic Visa Waiver provides eligible passport holders with a digital travel authorisation before they travel to the UK.

Rather than completing a traditional visa application through a British embassy, consulate or visa application centre, qualifying travellers can apply for the electronic authorisation online.

The arrangement is part of the UK's immigration provisions for eligible visitors from the five Gulf states and provides a streamlined route for those who meet the relevant requirements.

Travellers should check the latest UK government guidance before making travel arrangements, as the EVW has specific conditions and requirements.

UK exempts 18 countries from English test

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the UK had introduced an important update for foreigners hoping to work in the country.

A select group of nationals could benefit from an exemption that made their visa application process easier.

The latest rules highlighted the countries and territories covered by the new arrangement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh