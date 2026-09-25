The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced its plans to launch its new Heritage Series banknotes on November 3, 2026

BoG's Head of Currency Dominic Owusu said the upgraded notes would be more durable but warned against careless handling

Governor Dr Johnson Asiama urged the public to stop spraying, crumpling, and writing on banknotes to cut replacement costs

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Bank of Ghana has urged Ghanaians, businesses, and financial institutions to treat banknotes with greater care, warning that even the more durable Heritage Series notes set to launch on November 3, 2026, will not withstand poor handling habits.

Bank of Ghana to launch Heritage Series banknotes on November 3, 2026, as upgraded notes promise durability, and officials warn against poor handling of notes. Image credit: RODWORKS/iStock

Source: UGC

Speaking on Eyewitness News on September 24, 2026, the Bank's Head of Currency, Dominic Owusu, acknowledged that the upgraded cedi notes would outlast existing ones, but cautioned that this should not give the public licence to handle them carelessly.

"Even though these banknotes are going to be more durable, I would always encourage Ghanaians to mind their handling," Owusu said.

He added that keeping notes clean would directly benefit the wider economy by reducing the frequency with which the central bank needs to print replacements.

"Once we keep the banknotes clean, it will also reduce the printing cost so that we can ensure that we have fair, clean banknotes in circulation," he said.

BoG Governor Calls Banknote Care a Shared Responsibility

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr Johnson Asiama took the appeal further, describing responsible currency handling as a collective duty for all Ghanaians.

He specifically called out practices such as crumpling, writing on, or stapling banknotes, as well as using them in money bouquets, spraying at events, and other forms of currency abuse.

"Proper handling will help preserve the quality of our banknotes. It will reduce replacement costs for the central bank, and it will support efficient currency management," Dr Asiama said.

What the Heritage Series will look like

The new Heritage Series banknotes will retain a cotton-based substrate, though with added reinforcement to improve longevity.

The redesigned notes will also carry enhanced security features and incorporate imagery intended to celebrate Ghana's culture, heritage, and national identity.

Owusu confirmed that the Heritage Series forms part of the Bank of Ghana's broader drive to strengthen the security, durability, and functionality of the cedi.

Importantly, the launch will not render existing cedi notes obsolete.

The Bank of Ghana confirmed that the current and new banknotes will circulate side by side, with both remaining legal tender. The central bank has therefore advised the public not to rush to swap their existing notes when the new series goes live.

This latest appeal also sits within the Bank of Ghana's longstanding Clean Note Policy, through which the central bank has consistently encouraged the public to keep banknotes in good condition over the years.

Investment scam: Bank of Ghana cautions fraudsters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jointly warned Ghanaians to stay away from a crypto investment scheme operating under the name "Daily Wealth Guide", which they have described as fraudulent.

In a joint statement, the two regulatory bodies cautioned the public against depositing money with the operators of the platform, saying those behind it are engaged in illegal deposit-taking activities.

The BoG and SEC said individuals running the platform have been enticing members of the public with promises of high financial returns, a common tactic used by fraudulent investment schemes.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh