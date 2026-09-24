Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, collapsed on stage while delivering a speech at GIMPA on Thursday, September 24, 2026

Video footage of Sosu slumping during his address circulated widely on social media, drawing concern from Ghanaians across the country

The MP's office issued a formal statement confirming he received medical attention and urging the public to avoid unverified reports

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Madina Member of Parliament Francis-Xavier Sosu collapsed on stage during a speaking engagement at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu's office releases statement after his collapse at GIMPA. Photo source: Francis-Xavier Sosu, Ghana Today

Source: Facebook

Sosu had been addressing an audience at GIMPA, drawing on his personal experiences and his commitment to public service, when he suddenly appeared to lose consciousness mid-speech.

Attendees at the event moved swiftly to his aid after he slumped. He appeared to briefly regain composure and looked set to resume speaking, before slumping a second time and being helped off the stage to receive medical attention.

Sosu collapses: Office issues statement

Later in the day, the office of the Madina MP released a formal statement confirming that Sosu was in good health following the incident.

"We wish to assure the general public, constituents, supporters, and well-wishers that Hon. Dr. Francis-Xavier Sosu is doing well and has received the necessary medical attention."

The statement, signed by Ivan Dzakpasu, Chief of Staff at the Office of the Member of Parliament for Madina, acknowledged the volume of reports, videos and other material that had spread across social media in the wake of the collapse.

The office thanked constituents and supporters, saying:

"We sincerely appreciate the concern, goodwill, prayers, and numerous messages of support received following the incident."

It also urged members of the public to remain calm and refrain from relying on unverified reports or speculation regarding the MP's condition.

The statement added that any further information would be communicated through the office's official channels as and when necessary.

See the Facebook statement from Francis-Xavier Sosu's office below:

Details of Sosu's collapse remain limited

The circumstances that led to Sosu's collapse have not been publicly disclosed. His office also did not provide specific details about the nature of the medical attention he received following the incident.

Video of the moment Sosu slumped on stage at GIMPA spread rapidly online, prompting widespread concern among Ghanaians and calls for clarity on his condition. The statement from his office served as the first official response to those concerns.

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Source: YEN.com.gh