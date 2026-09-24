Lawmaker Xavier Sosu collapsed during a public address at GIMPA in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026

The Madina MP lost consciousness while speaking at the event, prompting those nearby to rush to his aid

The circumstances surrounding his collapse and his condition have not yet been independently confirmed

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Ghanaian lawmaker Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for Madina, collapsed in public during an event at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in Accra on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu collapses during a public address at GIMPA in Accra. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Sosu was mid-address to attendees at the GIMPA gathering when he appeared to lose consciousness and fell, catching those in the room off guard. People near him reacted quickly, rushing to his side to offer assistance.

Francis-Xavier Sosu collapses at GIMPA

The exact circumstances that led to the collapse remain unclear. His condition following the incident has not yet been independently verified, and no official statement had been issued at the time of initial reports.

GIMPA, a respected public administration and management institution, regularly hosts high-level events and forums attended by prominent figures in Ghanaian public life.

Sosu's presence there as a keynote or participating speaker was in keeping with his profile as a vocal and active member of Ghana's parliament.

Sosu, who represents the Madina constituency, has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian political and legal circles.

Further details about his health are expected to emerge as more information becomes available.

The X post below contains a video of the moment the Madina MP lost consciousness, prompting those around him to come to his aid.

MP Francis-Xavier Sosu bags PhD in law

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, attained a major milestone in his academic journey.

Francis-Xavier, who is a trained lawyer, was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Law from the University of Ghana (UG) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

In a video circulating on social media, the Madina MP was seen arriving at the University of Ghana for his graduation. Taking to social media to celebrate his milestone, Francis-Xavier expressed gratitude to God for guiding him towards the successful completion of his doctoral studies.

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Source: YEN.com.gh