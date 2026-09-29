Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published the full list of foreigners who qualify to apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass

The ICA evaluates each application individually based on family ties, economic contributions, qualifications, age, and length of residency

The authority also warned applicants against using unofficial immigration agencies or consultants claiming affiliation with Singapore's government

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has released the official list of foreigners who are eligible to apply for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP), giving clarity to thousands of people seeking to reside in the country on a long-term basis.

Singapore clears seven categories of people for Long-Term Visit Pass. Photo source: @lawrencewongst

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, published on the ICA's official website, outlines seven distinct categories of foreigners who may submit an LTVP application.

However, the authority stressed that eligibility does not guarantee approval. Each application is reviewed individually, with the ICA weighing factors such as family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, academic qualifications, age, family profile, and the duration of the applicant's stay in Singapore.

7 categories eligible for Singapore's Long-Term Visit Pass

According to the ICA, the following groups qualify to apply:

Spouses of Singapore citizens Spouses of Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) Unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born within a legal marriage to, or legally adopted by, a Singapore citizen or PR Parents of Singapore citizens or PRs Graduates from institutions of higher learning who are seeking employment in Singapore Parents or grandparents of a child enrolled in a Singapore school on a Student's Pass Visitors who wish to give birth in Singapore.

One category that notably falls outside the eligibility criteria is parents-in-law. The ICA confirmed that this group does not qualify under the parental category, a distinction that may catch some applicants off guard.

ICA Warns Against Unofficial Immigration Consultants

Alongside the eligibility guidance, the ICA issued a firm warning about unofficial immigration agencies. The authority stated that it has no connection to any external migration company or individual claiming to operate as a Singapore immigration specialist, consultant, or partner.

The ICA made clear that it neither supports nor endorses any self-proclaimed professional immigration consultancy services when it comes to LTVP applications. Prospective applicants are strongly advised to use only the ICA's official channels for submitting applications or seeking guidance, in order to protect themselves from misleading or potentially fraudulent services.

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Source: YEN.com.gh