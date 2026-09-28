Singapore has introduced an immigration update that could make border clearance faster for some travellers

The new details reveal who can access the country's automated immigration lanes

Certain requirements must be met before travellers can use the self-service system

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Singapore has outlined the categories of travellers who can use its automated immigration clearance lanes at the country's checkpoints.

The self-service system uses biometric technology to verify travellers' identities and can help speed up immigration processing at airport, sea and land checkpoints.

Singapore names travellers who are eligible for its Automated Immigration Lanes. Photo credit: Travel and Leisure Asia & VINCENT THIAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has provided details of who can access the automated lanes and the requirements they must meet.

Categories of travellers qualify for automated clearance

According to the ICA, the following groups are eligible to use Singapore's automated immigration lanes:

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders: They can use the automated lanes if their biometric details, including iris, facial and fingerprint data, have been registered with the ICA.

They can use the automated lanes if their biometric details, including iris, facial and fingerprint data, have been registered with the ICA. Work pass holders: Foreign nationals holding Employment Passes, S Passes, Work Permits and Dependant's Passes can use the automated lanes if their biometric information has been enrolled through Singapore's Ministry of Manpower.

Foreign nationals holding Employment Passes, S Passes, Work Permits and Dependant's Passes can use the automated lanes if their biometric information has been enrolled through Singapore's Ministry of Manpower. Eligible international visitors: Other international travellers who meet Singapore's standard entry requirements can also use the automated clearance gates.

Travellers need machine-readable passports

A machine-readable passport that complies with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards is a requirement for travellers using the automated immigration system.

The ICA stated that residents and pass holders must complete biometric enrolment before they can use the automated lanes.

Travellers who have not completed the required biometric registration may instead be directed to manned immigration counters for clearance.

Singapore expands automated border clearance

The automated clearance system forms part of Singapore's efforts to process large numbers of travellers more efficiently and reduce waiting times at its busy immigration checkpoints.

The biometric technology allows eligible travellers to complete immigration checks through self-service facilities rather than relying solely on traditional manual processing.

Singapore lists 160+ countries with visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh